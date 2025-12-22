Thyme Care to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Helping to support more than 90,000 actively treated cancer patients and responsible for over $5B in oncology spend, Thyme Care has the scale and integrated infrastructure to influence cost, quality, and experience across specialty care





AI and technology backbone create visibility across the cancer journey, enabling earlier intervention, better patient experience, reduced volatility, and more predictable cost and quality outcomes





Deep clinical integration with 1,400+ oncologists and partnerships with major Medicare Advantage and Commercial health plans position Thyme Care to bend the specialty cost curve and deliver scalable, sustainable impact

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thyme Care today announced that Robin Shah, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 14th, 2026.

"Oncology is the biggest driver of cost, complexity, and fragmentation in specialty care, and Thyme Care is uniquely positioned to address these challenges," said Shah. "Our collaboration across payers, oncologists, and patients gives us visibility into the full cancer journey and the ability to influence cost and quality at scale. It is a privilege to present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, and we look forward to sharing the progress Thyme Care is making to shape the next decade of specialty management."

Specialty care is reshaping healthcare economics, with oncology driving the sharpest increases in cost and volatility as therapeutic innovation grows and survival rates improve. Total U.S. cancer care spend exceeds $200 billion and is projected to reach approximately $250 billion by 2030, spanning drugs, diagnostics, imaging, acute care, and longitudinal management. Specialty drugs account for more than half of total pharmacy spend, with oncology as the largest segment. These dynamics create volatility for payers, providers, and patients, and underscore the need for infrastructure that unifies clinical insight, patient support, and cost management.

Thyme Care meets this need through a national oncology operating model that delivers clinical and practical support, reduces avoidable utilization, and drives evidence-aligned, value-based clinical decisions across high-risk oncology populations.

About Thyme Care

Thyme Care is the leading value-based care enabler, collaborating with payers and providers to transform the experience and outcomes for individuals living with cancer. The company partners with health plans, employers and risk-bearing providers to assume accountability for enhanced care quality, improved health outcomes, and reduced total cost of care. Thyme Care's approach combines a technology-enabled Care Team and seamless integration with providers, creating a hybrid collaborative care model that guides and supports the entire patient journey. Thyme Care empowers oncologists nationwide through purpose-built tech, advanced data analytics, and virtual patient engagement, driving better care and outcomes in value-based arrangements. To learn more about how Thyme Care is enabling the shift to value-based care in oncology, visit https://www.thymecare.com/.

