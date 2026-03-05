Thyme Care Launches Integrated Social Support Model, Bringing Proactive Oncology Social Work to 8 Million Americans Upon Diagnosis

New model makes oncology social workers the first to intervene when members show signs of emotional, financial, and practical needs, continuing Thyme Care's push to make sure people with cancer receive continuous whole-person support

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thyme Care today announced the public launch of its Integrated Social Support (ISS) model, a redesigned approach to oncology navigation that positions licensed master's-level social workers as the first to intervene when members experience barriers to navigating their cancer. The announcement coincides with National Social Work Month in March, recognizing the essential role social workers play in improving health outcomes.

An estimated 44% of individuals affected by cancer experience psychosocial burdens, which are associated with poorer health, clinical, and economic outcomes for patients and caregivers. Thyme Care's ISS model flips the approach by making licensed social workers one of the first points of contact for social, emotional, and practical needs, assessing members from day one and throughout their journey rather than waiting for a member to raise a concern or for the situation to worsen. 100% of members are screened for psychosocial barriers at enrollment and on an ongoing basis.

Since introducing ISS in December 2025, Thyme Care has grown its social work team to more than 40 licensed master-level social workers, a number that is expected to nearly double by year's end. It is one of the most significant investments in oncology social work of any value-based cancer care model in the country. By delivering support virtually, Thyme Care eliminates geographic barriers and expands access for individuals who may not otherwise receive consistent oncology social work support. Among Thyme Care's members, proactive screening at one partner site found that 53% face financial toxicity, 22% experience food insecurity, 13% face transportation barriers, and 3% struggle with housing instability.

"You cannot treat cancer without addressing the emotional and social realities that come with it," said Stephanie Broussard, DSW, LCSW-S, APHSW-C, Director of Social Work at Thyme Care. "In five years of supporting individuals with cancer, Thyme Care has continuously iterated on this belief, and what we've learned is that the barriers most likely to derail treatment are rarely clinical. Social workers are trained to look beyond the presenting problem and understand the why behind it, whether that's housing instability, caregiver strain, depression, or fear about the future. There isn't a shortage of social workers; there's a shortage of intention. We've intentionally built a model that centers their expertise from the very beginning, so we can identify needs earlier and truly support the whole person."

Thyme Care's social work team is powered by a robust technology and AI infrastructure that continuously synthesizes claims, clinical, and social data into a dynamic acuity model that guides real-time prioritization, ensuring that members who need support most are reached first, and that no one slips through unnoticed. The results across Thyme Care's integrated care platform speak to the power of an integrated, multidisciplinary, and tech-enabled Care Team. High-risk members who complete electronic patient-reported outcomes (ePRO) surveys for symptom monitoring experience a 30% relative risk reduction in emergency department or inpatient events. Members who complete discharge assessments experience a 20% relative risk reduction in readmissions. Additionally, 88% of members report feeling more supported after engaging with Thyme Care.

Thyme Care's Integrated Social Support Model includes:

Proactive Social and Emotional Screening. Most patients are never asked about depression, distress, or self-harm during their care journey, leaving critical needs unaddressed. Thyme Care's interdisciplinary team proactively screens every member at enrollment and on an ongoing basis using validated tools such as the NCCN Distress Thermometer , PHQ-2 , GAD-2 , and Columbia Suicide Risk Assessment . A positive screen leads to a comprehensive psychosocial assessment and individualized care plan, with more than 82% of members accepting support.

Thyme Care offers twice-monthly virtual peer support groups for members in active treatment or within six months of completing treatment. Led by social workers, sessions address identity changes, grief, functional challenges, and emotional well-being. Self-Guided Support Program. A 12-week self-guided program with educational content and live group discussions is launching soon for members who want flexible support on their own terms.

A 12-week self-guided program with educational content and live group discussions is launching soon for members who want flexible support on their own terms. Crisis Intervention and Prevention Support. Members can now access one-on-one clinical sessions modeled on short-term therapeutic intervention, creating a confidential space for open discussion and emotional stabilization.

"No one has ever taken time to talk and listen to me like you all. This is the best talk that I have had since I have been diagnosed. Not even my doctors talked to me this way," said a Thyme Care member who was navigating severe emotional distress after receiving difficult news from her oncologist and was supported by her Thyme Care social worker.

Thyme Care's social work team includes two specialized roles working in concert. Licensed clinical social workers (LCSWs) focus on psycho-oncology and behavioral health support, while licensed master social workers (LMSWs) focus on addressing barriers to care. All hold at least a master's degree and bring advanced training in oncology, with many carrying additional certifications in hospice and palliative care, clinical supervision, and care management. Although social work has long been part of Thyme Care's multidisciplinary Care Team, alongside care partners, oncology nurses, registered nurses, medical directors, and palliative care specialists, ISS was born out of clear recognition that members could benefit from greater psychosocial support.

To learn more about Thyme Care's Integrated Social Support model, visit www.thymecare.com . Licensed oncology social workers interested in helping reshape cancer care can visit https://www.thymecare.com/careers to explore current opportunities.

