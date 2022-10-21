Ti Cold and RLS Complete Celebrate the Opening of Highly Efficient Cold Storage Facility in Sturbridge, MA

STURBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RLS Logistics, a leading third-generation provider of cold chain solutions, through its affiliate RLS Partners in Sturbridge, MA, held an open house on October 20th to celebrate the completion of their newest full-service refrigerated warehouse operation. The well-attended event included local and national dignitaries as well as the public. The event featured tours of the facility and the opportunity to observe mobile racking in action.

The 83,000 sq. ft. (3,900,000 cu. ft.) temperature-controlled facility will boast 18,000 pallet positions with the support of the mobile racking system. The state-of-the-art mobile racking system allows the facility to hold 40-45% more pallet positions than the standard double deep racking. The facility will also use an environmentally friendly refrigeration system that consumes less electricity than traditional ammonia-based systems, reinforcing the company's sustainability initiatives.

"We are thrilled to be opening our doors and welcoming customers and community members to see our facility!" said Bryan Hedge, President and Regional Partner, RLS Complete. "I am proud of our team for bringing this project to the finish line and celebrating the grand reveal with everyone at the Open House. We look forward to a bright future in the Sturbridge community and the surrounding New England Region!"

Ti Cold, a nationally recognized leader in the cold chain industry, has worked with long-term partners, RLS Complete, to design and build a facility developed with a focus on energy efficiency, advanced warehouse management, and value-add services to refrigerated food providers.

"We are very excited to have this opportunity to continue our valued partnership with RLS Complete in support of this important project," said Sam Tippmann, President of Ti Cold. "We are proud to partner with RLS and support their team as the company grows."

About RLS Complete: The ideal 3PL partner for food manufacturers who import refrigerated and frozen foods to the ports of Portland, ME, and Boston, MA. Among the most popular imports arriving at the ports of Portland and Boston are frozen fish, including lobster. This is the newest cold storage warehouse in Massachusetts, coming into the New England market at a perfect time where demand for cold storage is at an all-time high. RLS Complete serves as a fully integrated cold chain logistics solution for frozen and refrigerated food companies in the New England region. RLS offers its customers scalable cold chain solutions from coast to coast, with freezer and refrigerated warehouse storage locations nationwide.

About Ti Cold: Known as an award-winning, specialty industrial cold storage builder and developer with decades of experience in designing and building state-of-the-art facilities across the United States, Ti Cold utilizes time-honed expertise and advanced technology solutions to create efficient buildings that scale with a business and that are designed to maximize profitability through fully integrating operations and supply chain. Ti Cold provides a full suite of cold storage construction and development services, including master site planning and operations guidance. Ti's consulting services help companies navigate the unique challenges associated with a rapidly changing industry. Ti Cold has offices in Florida and Indiana.

