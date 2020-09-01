TI introduces the industry's first DC/DC buck-boost converter to extend battery life by 50% and offer lowest IQ

It is a common challenge for engineers to design for low I Q while providing enough output current to send signals between connected smart grid applications and a network via commonly used radio-frequency standards, such as narrowband Internet of Things (IoT), Bluetooth ® Low Energy, and long-range and wireless M-Bus. The TPS63900 helps engineers conserve energy in wirelessly connected applications that run on batteries.

For more information on the TPS63900, see www.ti.com/product/TPS63900.

Extend battery life by at least 50% with integrated dynamic voltage scaling

The TPS63900 integrates dynamic voltage scaling to deliver power while keeping the system at the minimum voltage required to operate efficiently, maximizing battery life and reducing required maintenance for industrial applications.

This feature enables design engineers to optimize power architectures for ultra-low-power sensors and wireless connectivity integrated circuits, supporting applications that can operate for at least 10 years using the primary battery. For example, the buck-boost converter can be paired with TI's MSP430FR2155 in security sensors or wireless IoT sensors to monitor the vibration of water pumps for predictive maintenance and help drive down costs. To learn more, read "5 best practices to extend battery life in flow meters."

Maximize usable battery capacity and safety with a programmable input current limit

As the industry's lowest I Q buck-boost converter to integrate a programmable input current limit, the TPS63900 efficiently charges supercapacitors to buffer peak loads, protect battery capacity, and extend system lifetime and performance. Fully charged supercapacitors help buffer the energy required to operate components that require high peak currents, such as those found in motorized smart locks.

For more details, and to see how an integrated programmable input current limit reduces bill of materials and total solution cost, see the application note, "Using input current limiting to extend battery life."

Improve reliability with low output-voltage ripple

The TPS63900 increases the stability of connected applications by reducing up to 50% of the output-voltage ripple caused by load transients. The new buck-boost converter's ultra-fast transient response maintains low I Q while keeping the internal regulation loop active. This capability is particularly beneficial for applications like smart water and gas meters that are always on but need to consume high power in a short amount of time when sharing data.

Package, availability and pricing

The TPS63900 is now available through TI and authorized distributors in a 2.5-mm-by-2.5-mm wafer small outline no-lead (WSON) package and is priced at US$0.80 in 1,000-unit quantities. Full and custom quantity reels are available on TI.com and through other channels. The TPS63900EVM evaluation module is available on TI.com for US$49. Mutiple payment and shipping options are available on TI.com.

