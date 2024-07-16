TI pioneers new magnetic packaging technology for power modules, cutting power solution size in half

DALLAS, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Instruments (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) today introduced six new power modules designed to improve power density, enhance efficiency and reduce EMI. These power modules leverage TI's proprietary MagPack integrated magnetic packaging technology, shrinking their size by up to 23% compared to competing modules, enabling designers of industrial, enterprise and communications applications to achieve previously impossible performance levels. In fact, three of the six new devices, the TPSM82866A, TPSM82866C and TPSM82816, are the industry's smallest 6A power modules, supplying an industry-leading power density of nearly 1A per 1mm2 of area.

New power modules with MagPack™ technology are up to 50% smaller than previous generations, doubling power density while maintaining excellent thermal performance.

For more information, see TI.com/powermodules.

"Designers turn to power modules to save on time, complexity, size and component count, but these benefits have required a compromise on performance – until now," said Jeff Morroni, director of power management research and development at TI's Kilby Labs. "After nearly a decade in the making, TI's integrated magnetic packaging technology enables power designers to meet the defining power trend that has shaped our industry – pushing more power in smaller spaces efficiently and cost-effectively."

Pushing more power in smaller spaces

In power design, size matters. Power modules simplify power designs and save valuable board space by combining a power chip with a transformer or inductor in one package. By leveraging TI's exclusive 3D package molding process, MagPack packaging technology maximizes the height, width and depth of the power modules to push more power in a smaller space.

The magnetic packaging technology includes an integrated power inductor with proprietary, newly engineered material. As a result, engineers can now achieve best-in-class power density and reduce temperature and radiated emissions while minimizing both board space and system power losses. These benefits are especially important in applications such as data centers, where electricity is the biggest cost factor, with some analysts predicting a 100% increase in demand for power by the end of the decade.

To learn more, see the technical article, "MagPack Technology: Four Benefits of new power modules that can help you pack more power in less space."

With decades of expertise, innovative technology, and a portfolio of more than 200 devices with optimized package types for any power design or application, TI's power modules help designers push power further.

Available today on TI.com

Preproduction quantities of TI's new power modules with MagPack packaging technology are available for purchase now on TI.com.

Evaluation modules are also available, starting at US$49 .

. Multiple payment, currency and shipping options are available.

Device Input voltage range Description MagPack package TPSM82866A 2.4V to 5.5V Industry's smallest 6A step-down module with

integrated inductor and 13 fixed V OUT options 2.3mm by 3mm TPSM82866C 2.4V to 5.5V Industry's smallest 6A step-down module with

integrated inductor and I2C interface 2.3mm by 3mm TPSM828303 2.25V to 5.5V 3A step-down module with integrated inductor

and noise-filtering capacitors 2.5mm by 2.6mm TPSM82816 2.7V to 6V Industry's smallest 6A step-down module with

adjustable frequency and synchronization 2.5mm by 3mm TPSM82813 2.75V to 6V 3A step-down module with adjustable frequency

and synchronization 2.5mm by 3mm TPSM81033 1.8V to 5.5V 5.5V, 5.5A valley current limit boost module with

power good, output discharge, and pulse-frequency

and pulse-width modulation control 2.5mm by 2.6mm

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN) is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures, tests and sells analog and embedded processing chips for markets such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment and enterprise systems. At our core, we have a passion to create a better world by making electronics more affordable through semiconductors. This passion is alive today as each generation of innovation builds upon the last to make our technology more reliable, more affordable and lower power, making it possible for semiconductors to go into electronics everywhere. Learn more at TI.com.

Trademarks

MagPack is a trademark of Texas Instruments. All registered trademarks and other trademarks belong to their respective owners.

SOURCE Texas Instruments