TI unlocks mmWave technology for worldwide industrial market through new 60-GHz sensor portfolio

With 60-GHz mmWave sensors, engineers worldwide can integrate mmWave technology into a vast range of robotics, factory automation and building automation designs while leveraging the ISM band for broad deployment. Built for industrial performance, high resolution IWR6x sensors provide up to 4 GHz of ultra-wide bandwidth to detect objects and motion up to 16 times more accurately than 24-GHz narrowband solutions. For product details, see www.ti.com/iwr6x-pr .

Key features and benefits of IWR6x sensors

Intelligent autonomy at the edge : Integrated processing capabilities enable the sensor to reduce false positives and make real-time decisions, eliminating the need for a microcontroller or processor in many systems.

: Integrated processing capabilities enable the sensor to reduce false positives and make real-time decisions, eliminating the need for a microcontroller or processor in many systems. Highest-resolution sensing : Ultra-wideband mmWave sensors detect objects, people, and motion as fine as breathing and typing, with up to 16 times greater resolution than 24-GHz sensors.

: Ultra-wideband mmWave sensors detect objects, people, and motion as fine as breathing and typing, with up to 16 times greater resolution than 24-GHz sensors. Optimized for industrial automation : mmWave technology expands building and factory automation capabilities, enabling smarter people counting, motion detection, robotics, safety guards, vital sign monitoring, and more.

: mmWave technology expands building and factory automation capabilities, enabling smarter people counting, motion detection, robotics, safety guards, vital sign monitoring, and more. Enhanced system accuracy : 60-GHz mmWave sensors improve the accuracy of existing systems by operating in crowded spaces; in various lighting and environmental conditions; and through materials such as glass, plastic and drywall.

: 60-GHz mmWave sensors improve the accuracy of existing systems by operating in crowded spaces; in various lighting and environmental conditions; and through materials such as glass, plastic and drywall. Simplifying industrial designs: With a platform that includes antenna-on-package, a scalable software platform, application-specific algorithms, and multiple reference designs, designers can get started immediately.

Availability and pricing

Preproduction IWR6843 devices will be available through the TI store starting November 12. The IWR6843 modular development platform (IWR6843-STARTER-BDL) is available for US $348, and additional antenna modules (IWR6843ISK) are available for US $149.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) is a global semiconductor design and manufacturing company that develops analog integrated circuits (ICs) and embedded processors. By employing the world's brightest minds, TI creates innovations that shape the future of technology. TI is helping approximately 100,000 customers transform the future, today. Learn more at www.TI.com.

