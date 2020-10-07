Tia Appoints New Leadership Positions Following $24M Series A Raise

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Tia , the modern medical home for women, announced three new hires to the company's executive leadership team who will be imperative in driving Tia's next chapter of expansion as the only women's healthcare provider offering virtually-integrated care. Dr. Kathleen Jordan will serve as the company's first senior vice president of medical affairs, responsible for scaling Tia's distinct "whole women's health" clinical model, and establishing Tia as a beacon for physician recruitment and excellence across markets. Jessica Horwitz, MPH FNP-C, will serve as the company's first vice president of virtual care and clinical operations, responsible for operationalizing Tia's in-person and virtual care platform and quality control at scale. Tom Barnes will serve as the company's first vice president of payer strategy and revenue cycle management, leading Tia's payer strategy, negotiation and revenue cycle-management.

These strategic leadership appointments come on the heels of the company's $24.275 million Series A fundraise that was announced in May 2020 – the largest Series A financing led by a female CEO in 2020. The additions to the executive team also represent one of many first steps forward in Tia's work to shape a new people-based healthcare system that has reimagined the care delivery model for women, fusing primary care, gynecology, mental health and wellness into one integrated and unified care delivery model.

"Following our Series A raise in May, and in response to Covid-19, we have further validation that Tia's model is really, really working and that we are ready to scale," said Carolyn Witte, CEO and cofounder of Tia. "We are thrilled to add incredible talent to our leadership team who can help make that happen, both physically and virtually, and broaden our scope of practice to serve women throughout their reproductive lives."

The Tia Clinic, which currently serves more than 3,000 members in New York City, has increased its weekly patient visit count by nearly 50 percent since the start of the pandemic, built an entirely new virtual care program and launched mental health services, which have a 90 percent week over week retention. In her role as senior vice president of medical affairs, Dr. Jordan, who previously served as chief medical officer at Saint Francis Memorial, a Dignity Health hospital, will focus on scaling Tia's clinical model and lead physician recruitment and excellence. Her priority will be to design scalable systems across multiple new markets, with California being the first, and maintain the excellent standard of Tia care for members everywhere – which is personalized, collaborative and preventative.

Due to the pandemic and new consumer reliance of telehealth services, 70 percent of first-time patient appointments now occur virtually with Tia. Horwitz, who previously served as vice president of medical services at NuRx, will optimize Tia's virtual care delivery system and management for all virtual care providers. She will manage clinical quality at scale, to ensure Tia's virtual and in-person clinical operations are seamlessly intertwined.

With more than 90 percent of Tia patients using health insurance for services, negotiating insurance contracts and reimbursement rates for in-person and virtual services at Tia is paramount to maintaining access for members. Accordingly, Barnes' role leading payer strategy across markets will be essential to growth and maintaining access, especially important as the reimbursement landscape for virtual care has evolved in response to Covid-19. Barnes, who previously served as general manager and practice director for revenue cycle services at e4, will forge and maintain payer partnerships across all Tia's active markets, and lay the revenue cycle foundation for operations to focus on documentation and payment.

"Women control more than 80% of U.S. healthcare dollars, yet for far too long female health has been underserved, underfunded and all-too-often neglected," said Witte. "At Tia we are building the personalized care delivery model of the future for the most valuable customer in healthcare – women. With the instatement of our expanded leadership team, we look forward to furthering our mission, bringing Tia to more women and more markets — getting us one step closer to making "the Tia way" the new standard of care for women everywhere."

Founded in 2017 by Carolyn Witte and Felicity Yost, Tia is a full-service women's healthcare platform architecting a new, women-centric model of care with a blend of in-person and virtual services. The company has built a personalized healthcare model by fusing OB/GYN, primary care, mental health and evidenced-based wellness services into an integrative experience that's convenient, collaborative and focused on prevention. From the Tia health advisor app to the NYC Tia Clinic, Tia makes women healthier, providers happier, and the business of care delivery stronger. www.asktia.com

