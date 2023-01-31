TIA BEAD Success Summit Will Bring Together Industry and Government Leaders to Discuss Historic Broadband Deployment Program

State broadband officials participate in TIA Advisory Council to help maximize the educational opportunities at the summit

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Telecommunications Industry Association—the trusted industry association for the connected world—has announced registration is now open for its inaugural BEAD Success Summit taking place at the Crystal Gateway Marriott in Arlington, Virginia, April 19 and 20, 2023. The Summit will bring together industry, state and federal government leaders to discuss, in workshop form, the BEAD program requirements and latest network architectures and alternatives.

The Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) Program is a new grant program administered by the National Telecommunications and Information Association (NTIA). Its mission is to close the digital divide with over $42 Billion in funding from the Infrastructure Investment Jobs Act (IIJA), also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Several state broadband offices (Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Ohio and Virginia) have volunteered to be a part of a new TIA Advisory Council to help shape the event's training content and key topics for educational sessions. The BEAD Success Summit aims to deliver BEAD Program stakeholders an opportunity for collaboration with colleagues and provide education on the latest network technologies.

"It is important for us to take every step possible to expedite the implementation of broadband internet and ensure alignment of values," said Thomas Tyler, deputy director State of Louisiana. "Our team understands the benefits of including local stakeholders, federal partners and industry professionals as part of our approach to meeting the broadband needs of all Americans. It is vital that we work together with other state and federal government leaders and industry members to provide solutions to solve this national issue."

"There are tens of millions of Americans who are underserved and don't have access to reliable, high-speed broadband," said David Stehlin, CEO of TIA. "The intent of this Summit is to bring together the states, federal government, ISPs and solutions providers to discuss the most critical requirements of the program and help build success for this historic expansion of our nation's digital infrastructure."

Several industry leaders have already agreed to support the event as sponsors, including AT&T, Comcast, CommScope, Corning, DZS, Ericsson and Nokia.

The Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA) represents more than 400 global companies that enable high-speed communications networks and accelerate next-generation ICT innovation. Through leadership in U.S. and international advocacy, technology programs, standards development, and business performance solutions, TIA and its members are accelerating global connectivity across every industry and market. TIA is accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI).

