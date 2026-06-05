Tia Lupita Foods Debuts Mexican BBQ Sauce and Dairy-Free Creamy Hot Sauce

Former "Shark Tank" brand reimagines condiments with Mexican flavors

TIBURON, Calif., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tia Lupita Foods, known for authentic, better-for-you Mexican food products, is spicing up the condiment aisle with two new versatile sauces— Mexican BBQ Sauce and dairy-free Creamy Hot Sauce. Designed to elevate everyday cooking, these new additions bring the bold flavors of Mexico to more tables across the country.

Tia Lupita Foods New Launches: Mexican BBQ Sauce and Creamy Hot Sauce

"Tia Lupita is rooted in celebrating Mexican flavors in a way that feels both authentic and approachable," says Hector Saldivar, Founder and CEO of Tia Lupita Foods. "With these new sauces, we wanted to make them accessible for different foods and cuisines, while honoring our tradition."

Redefining BBQ sauce, the Mexican BBQ sauce offers a sweet and smoky flavor layered with real Mexican chiles and spices. Whether brushed onto grilled chicken, tossed with roasted vegetables, glazed over ribs, or drizzled onto pulled pork tacos, it brings bold flavor to backyard BBQs and weeknight dinners alike. Available in Chipotle Tinga, inspired by bold and bright Mexican Tinga, and Smoky Pineapple, inspired by tangy and sweet Mexican Tepache, it's non-GMO and gluten-free certified, vegan, low in sodium, and free of binders and preservatives.

The dairy-free Creamy Hot Sauce, inspired by the crave-worthy creamy hot sauces found in Mexican taquerias, delivers smooth texture and balanced, medium heat. Made with avocado oil, Mexican chiles, and spices, it adds richness without dairy and pairs well with a wide range of foods, including tacos, fried chicken, burgers, wraps, rice bowls, seafood, and more. Available in Piquín Lime and Chile Peanut, it's non-GMO and gluten-free certified, and low in sodium.

The new sauces are now available to purchase for $14.99 for a two pack on TiaLupitaFoods.com and Amazon.

For more information, visit TiaLupitaFoods.com.

About Tia Lupita®

Named to honor our founder Hector's mother, Tia Lupita creates better-for-you Mexican food inspired by authentic family recipes and the flavors of Mexico. Our brand began as a cherished hot sauce perfected inside a warm family kitchen and now showcases an innovative product line of bold sauces, grain-free tortilla chips, and salsa macha featuring mindful ingredients like nopales cactus. We celebrate our namesake, honoring the flavors of our culture and the women who created them, while reimagining the next generation of Mexican cuisine.

Discover more about Tia Lupita and where to purchase at www.TiaLupitaFoods.com, or follow along on social media @TiaLupitaFoods on Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok.

About Vilore Foods®

Since 1982, Vilore Foods has been a trusted partner in the global food market, specializing in the import, distribution, and brand development of culturally connected consumer products. Headquartered in San Antonio, TX, Vilore represents a dynamic portfolio that includes beloved Hispanic brands like La Costeña®, Jumex®, and Totis®, and serves as a strategic distribution partner for global names.

With over four decades of expertise, Vilore Foods offers a robust national distribution network, strong retail partnerships, and an expanding digital presence — redefining what it means to bring Hispanic heritage brands to today's modern, multicultural consumer at scale. From navigating complex supply chains to providing secure storage and reliable delivery, Vilore is committed to helping partners streamline operations, expand their reach, and grow their business.

To learn more about Vilore Foods, visit www.vilore.com.

SOURCE Tia Lupita Foods