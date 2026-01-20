TIAA Launches Industry-first, Flexible, Premium Multi-year Guaranteed Annuity: TIAA MyChoice MYGA

New multi-year guaranteed annuity offers competitive guaranteed rates and TIAA's Loyalty Bonus®i with greater consumer flexibility

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TIAA today announced the launch of TIAA MyChoice MYGA, a multi-year guaranteed annuity (MYGA), offering greater choice as well as secure, competitive, guaranteed returns with flexible term options.

Unlike traditional MYGAs that require opening a new contract for additional investments, TIAA MyChoice MYGA is offering an industry-first flexible premium structure that allows clients to add money to their existing contract mid-term. This eliminates the need to wait until contract maturity to make additional contributions and offers greater flexibility in meeting their retirement planning needs.

With the MYGA market exceeding $156 billion1 and economic uncertainty driving Americans to seek guaranteed income products, TIAA MyChoice MYGA removes obstacles to annuity ownership. "For over 100 years, TIAA has provided guaranteed lifetime income to millions of Americans through workplace retirement plans," said David Nason, CEO of TIAA Wealth Management & Advice Solutions. "TIAA MyChoice MYGA gives clients more institutional-quality guaranteed income and more control, while representing a pivotal expansion of our mission."

Guaranteed Security Meets Consumer Choice and Flexibility

TIAA MyChoice MYGA offers several other distinct features in addition to industry-first, flexible premium structure:

Multiple Term options: Clients can choose from three-, five-, or seven-year guarantee periods, or split their initial premium across multiple terms within a single contract, allowing them to align investments with their specific retirement timeline and interest rate outlook.

Clients can choose from three-, five-, or seven-year guarantee periods, or split their initial premium across multiple terms within a single contract, allowing them to align investments with their specific retirement timeline and interest rate outlook. Guaranteed Daily Growth: The contract balance is guaranteed to increase every day, even during market volatility, providing the certainty and predictability that today's retirement savers value.

The contract balance is guaranteed to increase every day, even during market volatility, providing the certainty and predictability that today's retirement savers value. Seamless Income Conversion : Clients can convert ii all or a portion of their MYGA balance into guaranteed retirement income for life at any time, with the added benefit of TIAA's exclusive Loyalty Bonus.

: Clients can convert all or a portion of their MYGA balance into guaranteed retirement income for life at any time, with the added benefit of TIAA's exclusive Loyalty Bonus. Loyalty Bonus Continuity: Clients who choose to purchase another MYGA term after their initial contract matures will maintain their loyalty bonus status, rewarding long-term relationships and continued commitment to retirement savings with TIAA.

The new TIAA MyChoice MYGA complements TIAA's existing IRA offerings by providing clients with options across the liquidity spectrum. While TIAA Traditional in the IRA remains fully liquid, TIAA MyChoice MYGA appeals to clients willing to exchange some liquidity for higher guaranteed rates, a tradeoff that research showed 70% of TIAA clients were interested in.

"We are meeting clients where they are in their retirement journey," said Colbert Narcisse, Chief Product Officer and head of Insurance Solutions & New Markets at TIAA. "Those who want maximum flexibility can access funds at any time. Those seeking higher guaranteed returns can lock in rates for three, five, or seven years. One platform, two powerful options. Both provide pathways to guaranteed retirement income for life, the cornerstone of retirement security."

The product will be available through direct purchase at tiaa.org and agent-assisted enrollment, reflecting TIAA's commitment to meeting consumers through their preferred channels.

Meeting Americans in the "Missing Decade"

The timing aligns with TIAA's broader wealth management strategy to serve Americans across all life stages, with particular focus on the critical pre-retirement years, when consequential financial decisions are made, and course corrections remain possible.

"There is robust support for people building wealth in their 20s through 40s and for retirees drawing down assets," added Nason. "But the decade before retirement is when intensive planning interventions have the highest impact. TIAA MyChoice MYGA gives Americans in this crucial window access to guaranteed solutions, backed by TIAA's highest-rated General Accountiii that can secure their retirement foundation."

About TIAA

TIAA provides secure retirements and outcome-focused investment solutions to millions of people and thousands of institutions.i It paid more than $5.9 billion in lifetime income to retired clients in 2024ii and has $1.5 trillion in assets under management (as of 09/30/2025).iii

1 Fourth Quarter, 2024 Annuity Sales - Wink, Inc.



i Lifetime income payments from TIAA Traditional may include a TIAA Loyalty Bonus®, which is discretionary and determined annually. You may forfeit the TIAA Loyalty Bonus on any amounts or transferred or withdrawn prior to annuitization. TIAA may share profits with TIAA MyChoice MYGA owners through higher initial annuity income and through further increases in annuity income benefits during retirement. These additional amounts, when declared, remain in effect through the "declaration year," which begins January 1 for payout annuities. Additional amounts are not guaranteed beyond the period for which they are declared. ii Converting some or all of your savings to income benefits (referred to as "annuitization") is an irrevocable decision once payments begin. iii For stability, claims-paying ability and overall financial strength, Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA) is one of only three insurance groups in the United States to currently hold the highest possible rating from all four leading insurance company rating agencies: A.M. Best (A++ rating affirmed as of July 23, 2025), Fitch (AAA rating affirmed as of August 5, 2025), Standard & Poor's (AA+ rating affirmed as of August 27, 2025) and Moody's Investors Service (Aa1 rating affirmed as of May 21, 2025). There is no guarantee that current ratings will be maintained. The financial strength ratings represent a company's ability to meet policyholders' obligations and do not apply to variable annuities or any other product or service not fully backed by TIAA's claims-paying ability.

This material is for informational or educational purposes only and is not fiduciary investment advice, or a securities, investment strategy, or insurance product recommendation. This material does not consider an individual's own objectives or circumstances which should be the basis of any investment decision.

Investment, insurance and annuity products are not FDIC insured, are not bank guaranteed, are not deposits, are not insured by any federal government agency, are not a condition to any banking service or activity, and may lose value.



Diversification is a technique to help reduce risk. It is not guaranteed to protect against loss.

TIAA Wealth Management is a division of TIAA.

TIAA MyChoice MYGA is a fixed annuity contract issued by Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA), New York, NY. Form series including but not limited to: ICC24-NQRSM, TIAA-NQRSM-CA, TIAA-NQRSM-NY, TIAA-NQRSM-FL and TIAA-NQRSM. Not all contracts are available in all states or currently issued. Guarantees are based on TIAA's claims-paying ability.

©2026 Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America-College Retirement Equities Fund, New York, NY

5129292

i. As of December 31,2024, TIAA paid out $5.9B in total annuity income. This figure represents all annuity income, including guaranteed and additional amounts, for all of TIAA's annuity products. ii. As of September 30, 2025, assets under management across Nuveen Investments affiliates and TIAA investment management teams are $1,487 billion.

