TIAA Wealth Management Unveils Rebrand Expanding Access to Financial Advice

"Nearly half of Americans are under-saved for retirement. The challenge isn't just about saving; it is knowing how to manage those savings with confidence. That's where access to trusted advice becomes essential," said David Nason, CEO of TIAA Wealth Management and Advice Solutions. "We are reimagining how advice is delivered, meeting people at every life stage and making it simpler and easier to get the right guidance at the right time."

Bringing this vision to life, TIAA Wealth Management is making significant investments across four strategic areas:

Deploying AI-powered tools and implementing BNY Pershing's Wove platform to unify operations.

Expanding solutions from education savings to guaranteed income products across all life stages.

Serving participants through a flexible model including digital solutions, team-based support, and dedicated advisors.

Strategically expanding its advisory workforce while enhancing productivity through technology.

These investments enable advisors to spend more time on personalized financial guidance that helps clients build and sustain financial security.

The rebrand speaks to educators, healthcare workers, researchers, and public servants across all life stages who are building or have accumulated meaningful wealth through consistent contributions but may not always know how to manage it effectively through retirement and on to the next generation.

"The rebranding is a visible commitment to our comprehensive financial strategy," said Micky Onvural, Chief Marketing Officer, TIAA. "'Invest in your Worth' recognizes both the wealth our clients have accumulated through their careers, but also the even greater value they have created within the communities they serve."

The updated visual identity and brand campaign positions TIAA Wealth Management for growth by combining the heritage of the TIAA brand in the retirement market, with an updated positioning for the business that is distinct in the market.

The new campaign rolls out across digital, out-of-home, radio, and print platforms in Pittsburgh, Kansas City, and Washington, D.C. starting in 2025 and nationwide in 2026.

About TIAA

TIAA provides secure retirements and outcome-focused investment solutions to millions of people and thousands of institutions.i It paid more than $5.9 billion in lifetime income to retired clients in 2024ii and has $1.5 trillion in assets under management (as of 09/30/2025).iii

Learn more about TIAA

Read the latest TIAA news

LinkedIn | Facebook ­­

i. Based on data in PLANSPONSOR's 2025 DC Recordkeeping Survey published June 25, 2025. ii. As of December 31,2024, TIAA paid out $5.9B in total annuity income. This figure represents all annuity income, including guaranteed and additional amounts, for all of TIAA's annuity products. iii. As of September 30, 2025, assets under management across Nuveen Investments affiliates and TIAA investment management teams are $1,487 billion.

©2025 Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America-College Retirement Equities Fund, New York, NY

5021325

SOURCE TIAA