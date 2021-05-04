TiaLinx, Inc. Announces the Successful Delivery of its Patented Planar Programmable Polarized Antenna Array with Beamsteering Capability for Wafer Scale Integration Modules at the Ka-Band

LAKE FOREST, Calif., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TiaLinx, Inc., the developer of the highly integrated wireless systems announced successful implementation of its planar programmable polarized antenna technology at the Ka-band.

32x32 RHCP Polarized Array_TiaLinx

The smallest footprint antenna element has been integrated with the switch and phase shifter to address a fully integrated planar programmable polarized cell with beamsteering capability in an antenna array ("P3BA2TM"). P3BA2 cell is a micro module that can be expanded to 32 x 32 tiles as elements of a ground terminal connectivity with communication satellites or frond-end module for radar applications. P3BA2 is also an ideal technology to significantly enhance the coverage and quality of 5G and beyond ultra high-data rate wireless links.

The patented wafer-scale beamforming technology of TiaLinx and its planar antenna arrays enable scanning with fine lateral resolution, enhancing the connectivity of the users to satellite links or 5G cell clusters.

Furthermore, signal processing with polarization capabilities has shown suppressing radio wave scattering in a cluttered environment, while the advanced embedded lens antenna provides the user with the ability to obtain ultra-fast multi-band, multi-beam access.

Morgan Stanley estimates that the satellite broadband market could be worth as much as US$400 billion by 2040. Meanwhile according to Statista's market projections, the worldwide adoption of 5G smartphone subscription will reach to 2.8 billion by the year 2024.

About TiaLinx, Inc.

TiaLinx, Inc. is a privately held company with 100% American ownership. The Company develops advanced electronic micro modules, highly integrated functionality, and advanced performance for a wide range of mobile wireless connectivity for consumer, automotive, industrial and medical applications. Utilizing tens of its granted and many more pending patent applications, the Company is uniquely positioned to provide small footprint, portable, and low-cost wireless modules.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.TiaLinx.com.

Press Release Contact: Alex Aali at: [email protected]; or 408-893-4516

SOURCE TiaLinx, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.TiaLinx.com

