Tianma exhibiting new smartphone AM-OLED technology at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tianma, a leading global manufacturer of flat panel displays, is exhibiting its next generation of AM-OLED displays, designed to improve brightness, color reproduction, efficiency and form factor for smartphone applications. Demonstrations at CES 2026, West Hall Meeting Rooms (W323) will be available by appointment only.

Tianma New Florescence Technology (NFT) AM-OLED Displays

New Florescence Technology (NFT) AM-OLED – Tianma is showcasing its New Fluorescence Technology (NFT) on both single-layer and stacked-layer BT.2020-capable AM-OLED displays. NFT integrates Phosphor-Sensitized Fluorescence (PSF) and New Fluorescent Blue (NFB) material systems. PSF enables highly efficient multi-channel energy transfer via Förster mechanisms, generating narrow-spectrum, high-purity green emission with ultra-narrow FWHM. NFB further improves exciton utilization in blue emission by suppressing non-radiative losses. Together, these material innovations provide a strong foundation for wide color gamut performance, long-term stability, and improved energy efficiency, enabling greater than 96% BT.2020 coverage and more than 99% DCI-P3 compatibility.

Tianma implemented NFT in two modules variations: conventional single-layer design and Tianma's Stacked Layer OLED Device (SLOD) architecture. Tianma's Stacked Layer OLED Device (SLOD) architecture differs from conventional tandem OLED designs by incorporating a low-voltage charge generation layer (CGL) and differentiated light-emitting units. This structure enables improved carrier balance and transport efficiency, allowing a paired emissive configuration to produce higher luminous efficiency than traditional stacked approaches.

Compared with conventional single-layer OLED devices, SLOD delivers increased brightness and luminance efficiency while reducing overall power demand, with peak brightness levels up to 7,000 nits, extended operational lifetime, and improved energy efficiency for high-performance mobile display applications.

6.78" Ultra Narrow Border AM-OLED – Narrow Border, Low Power – At the system and integration level, Tianma extends these material and device-level innovations through advanced backplane and drive technologies to address industrial design constraints and power optimization requirements. An ultra-narrow-border LTPO AM-OLED display combines a symmetrical, edge-to-edge form factor with efficient variable-refresh operation.

Using Hybrid VSR (Vertical Shift Register) and ADP (Advanced Drive Pixel) technologies on an LTPO backplane, the display achieves meaningful power savings while maintaining image quality across operating modes. Uniform 0.8 mm borders on all four sides enable a screen-to-body ratio of up to 98%, supporting compact device architectures and premium smartphone designs.

More information about the innovative new display solutions being displayed by Tianma is available at CES 2026, West Hall Meeting Rooms (W323). Demonstrations will be available by appointment only. The Tianma press kit is accessible online at usa.tianma.com/press

Additional details can be found at usa.tianma.com.

About Tianma America, Inc.

Tianma America delivers advanced display solutions for the Americas, leveraging the global resources and innovation of the Tianma Group. Our expertise spans small to medium-size displays for a wide range of applications, including automotive, industrial, medical, consumer electronics, and emerging technologies.

As part of the Tianma Group, we combine world-class R&D with manufacturing capabilities across China and Japan to offer cutting-edge technologies such as TFT, LTPS, Oxide-TFT, AMOLED, flexible and transparent displays, and integrated touch solutions.

Through a strong network of distributors and partners, Tianma America provides complete display module solutions that meet the highest standards of quality and performance.

