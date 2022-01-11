Tic Tac® Launches New Limited-Edition Packaging Featuring Positive Messages to Inspire Consumers to Share Kindness and Connect with Others

"With this line of limited-edition packaging, we wanted to take our brand ethos of giving consumers the confidence they need to the next level by prompting them to share kindness and connect with others in a way that only Tic Tac® can," said Neal Finkler, Senior Marketing Director, Tic Tac®. "We are looking forward to seeing all the refreshing moments our fans create with our playful new packs."

To introduce the new packs to shelves, Tic Tac® is inviting consumers to enter the "Share the refreshMINT" sweepstakes to win some exciting prizes, including $10,000, a movie projector, swag, and so much more. To enter, consumers can purchase one of the limited-edition packs and capture the "mo-mint" by submitting a photo showcasing how Tic Tac® inspired a new moment of positivity, joy or connection, along with #RefreshmintSWEEPS on social.

Tic Tac® is also debuting Tic Tac® Messenger where consumers can send their very own unique messages to friends through an augmented reality experience. Consumers can visit TicTacUSA.com for more details.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of 50 US/DC, 18+ w/ valid email and Facebook, Instagram and/or Twitter account. Ends 4/24/2022 at 11:59:59 PM ET.

One follow is all it takes to stay up to date on the latest from @TicTacUSA on social.

ABOUT TIC TAC® MINTS

The Tic Tac® brand was launched in the U.S. in 1969 by the Italian confectionery manufacturer Ferrero and has been a leading mint brand for over 50 years.



ABOUT FERRERO

For over 70 years, Ferrero has created products loved by generations. We've grown from a bakery in Alba, Italy into the third largest confectionery company in the world. Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and continues to spread joy with Ferrero Rocher®, Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac® and Fannie May® chocolates. Ferrero Group expanded its portfolio in 2018 with the addition of Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Baby Ruth®, 100Grand® and other legendary chocolate brands.

We are a family-owned company with 3,000 employees in eight offices and ten plants and warehouses in North America, including a cocoa processing plant in Brantford, Ontario and a planned chocolate processing factory in Bloomington, Illinois. Instilled in every aspect of our business is the entrepreneurial spirit of our founders, and their passion for quality, creativity, and innovation. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and @FerreroNACorp on Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com.

