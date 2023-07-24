Ticket market size to grow by USD 201.02 billion from 2022 to 2027|Growing adoption of marketing strategies to increase ticket sales drives market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ticket market size is estimated to grow by USD 201.02 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market will be decelerating at a CAGR of 19.82% during the forecast period. North America will contribute 36% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The market growth in North America can be contributed to factors such as the growing popularity of sports events. The sports events include the Super Bowl, the Daytona 500 (Florida), and the NCAA Basketball National Championship, among others. Furthermore, the presence of numerous exhibition venues in the country is a key factor contributing to the growth of the market in the US. Hence, such factors boost the regional market growth during the forecast period. For Comprehensive details on the market size of the historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View Sample report

Ticket market - Vendor Landscape

The ticket market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get a greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products

Ticket market - Market Dynamics

Major Drivers & Challenges-

The growing adoption of marketing strategies to increase ticket sales drives the growth of the market. Ticket providers use promotional strategies, including applying discount codes to tickets. The marketing strategies are targeted at budget-conscious consumers, and some of the marketing strategies followed by vendors include flash sales, early bird offers, access codes, and public discounts. Hence, the growing adoption of marketing strategies by vendors to increase ticket sales is expected to fuel the growth of the global ticket market during the forecast period.

The rising instances of ticket counterfeiting challenge the growth of the market. Even though most ticket resale transactions are legitimate, some involve ticket scammers with some ticket frauds, including major illegal activity in the global ticket market. For example, every year, more than 10% of the people who purchase concert tickets in the US get scammed. Hence, ticket counterfeiting is expected to challenge the growth of the global ticket market during the forecast period.

Key Trends-

The integration of analytics with online ticket platforms is an emerging trend in the ticket market. The use of analytics tools helps vendors automate ticket services, enhancing back-office operations, which helps reduce extra costs, such as marketing costs. Furthermore, analytics can be used to find out the accurate return on investment (ROI) earned by event organizers and moviemakers, which enables them to plan, budget, and forecast better. Hence, the integration of analytics with online ticket platforms is expected to propel the growth of the global ticket market during the forecast period.

Ticket market - Company Profiles

The ticket market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., Anschutz Entertainment Group Inc., Cinemark Holdings Inc., Citizen Ticket Ltd., Coast To Coast Tickets LLC, Comcast Corp., CTS Eventim AG and Co. KGaA, Cvent Inc., Eventbee Inc., Eventbrite Inc., Ideabud LLC, ITKTS Interactive Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Live Nation Entertainment Inc., Lyte Inc., One97 Communications Ltd., Softjourn Corp., TickPick LLC, Viagogo Entertainment Inc., Big Tree Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., and eBay Inc.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Ticket market - Market Segmentation

This ticket market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (sporting events, movies, concerts, and performing arts), source (primary and secondary), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The sporting events segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the rising popularity of sports events, such as football, cricket, rugby, and tennis. Furthermore, factors such as the rising number of national- and regional-level sports tournaments and their growing audience base are also driving the growth of this segment. Hence, such factors boost the segment growth during the forecast period.

The online movie ticketing service market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.85% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 7,550.89 million. This online movie ticketing service market report extensively covers market segmentation by platform (mobile devices and desktops), application (cinema and shopping malls), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing popularity of global box office is notably driving the market growth.

The North America secondary tickets market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.53% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 9,623.84 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by event type (sporting events, concerts, movies, and performing arts) and channel (online resale platforms and professional brokers). The high popularity of sports events is notably driving the market growth.

Ticket Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 19.82% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 201.02 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 23.42 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., Anschutz Entertainment Group Inc., Cinemark Holdings Inc., Citizen Ticket Ltd., Coast To Coast Tickets LLC, Comcast Corp., CTS Eventim AG and Co. KGaA, Cvent Inc., Eventbee Inc., Eventbrite Inc., Ideabud LLC, ITKTS Interactive Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Live Nation Entertainment Inc., Lyte Inc., One97 Communications Ltd., Softjourn Corp., TickPick LLC, Viagogo Entertainment Inc., Big Tree Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., and eBay Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

