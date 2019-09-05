Ticketbud Empowers Live Shows to Maximize Revenue through Direct Ticketing

There were calls last week for a federal investigation of the online ticketing industry, citing the Ticketmaster-Live Nation stronghold. " Americans...have grown sick and tired of the sky-high fees ." A Government Accountability Office report found that on average, fees are more than 25 percent of ticket prices and are often not visible until late in the buying process.

Recently on the Joe Rogan Experience , popular comedian Andrew Schulz expressed frustration over ticketing companies with unnecessarily high fees, who are also holding on to valuable event data and attendee contact information. With more comedians and live shows making the move to Ticketbud, the company recently invited NYC comedian and producer Joe Hill onto their Ticketbud Tidbits podcast. A key factor in Joe's switch to Ticketbud was the early access to funds before the event. Early payouts are a game changer, due to the upfront costs of organizing and promoting shows.

4 Reasons Live Shows are Choosing Ticketbud

Data ownership - complete access to event data and attendee contact information Early payouts - access to funds before the event to cover upfront costs Transparent all-inclusive low rates - including all features and ongoing customer support Mobile optimization - convert more sales on mobile, where people are searching for live shows

About Ticketbud :

Ticketbud is a user-friendly, all-in-one event management and ticketing platform with all-inclusive pricing and real human customer support. Organizers are in control with flexible payout options providing early access to funds, powerful tools and integrations, comprehensive reporting and complete access to event data at no extra cost. With the flexibility to customize (including white-label solutions), event organizers worldwide trust Ticketbud.

Visit Ticketbud today and request a demo .

