Ticketbud Introduces Race Bib Integration to Enhance Registration for Racing Events

AUSTIN, Texas, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Popular event ticketing and registration platform, Ticketbud, announces the launch of race bib integration functionality, allowing organizers to connect bib numbers to registrant details seamlessly. Race bibs can then be scanned at any time with the free mobile Ticketbud App to retrieve runner details and emergency contact information.

The Austin Trail of Lights Fun Run was the first to use Ticketbud's new race bib functionality. Event Manager Deidra Sibila, praised Ticketbud, stating, "We have a great working relationship with Ticketbud and have been using them to manage race registration for our holiday fun run for a number of years. They make it easy to manage thousands of participants, giving us a wealth of data we can use to improve the run year-after-year. Now being able to integrate our racing bibs so seamlessly with the runner registration details makes accessing runner information so much easier."

Ticketbud offers a range of features to streamline the logistical needs of racing events. Organizers can create custom event registration forms to gather important information about racing participants prior to the event, such as their personal details, emergency contact information, t-shirt size, or race category. Race organizers can also collect donations and sell merchandise at the time of registration. In addition, Ticketbud has built-in communication tools that enable organizers to email participants, including creating custom communication based on registration type.

On race day organizers check-in runners using the free Ticketbud app to scan tickets. At this time they allocate a racing bib by scanning the bib QR code or inputting the bib number. All the runner's registration information can then be retrieved at any time using the Ticketbud app.

"At Ticketbud, we are dedicated to providing racing event organizers with the tools they need to run their event more efficiently," said Kayhan Ahmadi, CEO of Ticketbud. "Our new features are designed to simplify event management so that organizers can focus on other event logistics. The ability to instantly retrieve a runner's medical and emergency contact information via the bib integration has been a very welcome feature by race organizers."

Ticketbud has a range of other great features for race organizers including a custom landing page to promote all upcoming races and events in one place, along with an interactive events calendar. Ticketbud continues to cater to the evolving needs of events, delivering new features requested by organizers. Ticketbud is excited to welcome more racing events to the platform.

For more information about Ticketbud for racing events, please visit Ticketbud Racing Events.

About Ticketbud:

Ticketbud is a user-friendly event ticketing platform that helps organizers sell tickets and manage registrations for a wide variety of events. From small gatherings to large festivals, Ticketbud offers flexible solutions, powerful tools, and dedicated human support to ensure event success.

Ticketbud and Ticketbud LLC are registered trademarks of Ideabud LLC, in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Ticketbud