Ticketbud Launches Ticketbud Payments in Partnership with Finix to Provide More Affordable and Streamlined Payment Processing

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ticketbud, a leading event ticketing platform, introduced Ticketbud Payments, a white-label payment processing solution powered by a strategic partnership with Finix. This integration allows event organizers to seamlessly manage ticket sales, gain faster access to revenue, and benefit from a more cost-effective, secure payment system.

Ticketbud's new payment processing gives event organizers quick access to their cash flow with daily payouts and the option to access revenue before their events. Partnering with Finix in developing the white-label solution underscores Ticketbud's commitment to empowering event organizers with the tools they need to run successful events.

"Event organizers need technology solutions that make it easier to manage their events," said Ticketbud CEO Kayhan Ahmadi. "Integrating payment processing directly into Ticketbud makes it easy and fast for event organizers to get direct access to critical cash from ticket sale revenues."

Offering a highly competitive rate of 2.8% plus $0.30— below the industry standard of 3% plus $0.30 — Ticketbud's white-label solution delivers significant savings for event organizers and attendees alike. By integrating payment processing directly with ticketing, Ticketbud ensures event organizers have a direct point of contact for all ticketing and payment needs, unlike third-party processors.

"With rising costs across the board—from insurance to vendor fees—it's a big relief to finally see one of our core expenses go down," said Clint Campbell, Austin Trail of Lights Representative. "Ticketbud Payments has been a game changer for us. Not only does it offer savings on transaction fees, but the seamless integration and fast access to funds have helped us manage our cash flow more effectively during our busiest season."

Ticketbud's partnership with Finix brings together a reliable, full-stack payment processor with the power to streamline event payment processes. Finix's platform is built on scalable, secure technology designed for efficiency, offering the following key benefits:

Reliability and Uptime : The platform is backed by AWS with multi-region redundancy and frequent updates, ensuring minimal downtime and highly available services.

: The platform is backed by AWS with multi-region redundancy and frequent updates, ensuring minimal downtime and highly available services. Scalability and Security : With its secure codebase, the solution can support the needs of events of all sizes, from small gatherings to large conferences, while maintaining data security and minimizing breakage points.

: With its secure codebase, the solution can support the needs of events of all sizes, from small gatherings to large conferences, while maintaining data security and minimizing breakage points. Fast, Intuitive Integration: Finix's universal payments API is intuitive and quick to integrate, making it easy for Ticketbud to offer a consistent and streamlined payment experience to event organizers.

Event organizers using Ticketbud have the flexibility to either stick with their current payment processor or switch to Ticketbud's white-label solution. Ticketbud will offer hands-on support to guide customers through the transition. Additionally, the platform is preparing to introduce mobile point-of-sale features, which will work seamlessly with the Ticketbud iOS and Android apps, enhancing the on-site payment experience for events.

Ticketbud is the event organizers ticketing platform, user-friendly for first time organizers, powerful and flexible for large festivals and events. Access all features and ongoing customer support, with complete reporting and data ownership. With early payouts and the flexibility to customize, event organizers worldwide trust Ticketbud. Get a ticketing buddy you can rely on.

