Ticketbud Partners with Media Organizations to Support Their Virtual, Hybrid, and In-Person Events

AUSTIN, Texas, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Popular event ticketing platform Ticketbud continues its growth across new markets, including expanding into media. More organizations are moving to Ticketbud to manage ticketing for their virtual, hybrid and in-person events. Boston public media producer GBH is one such organization to make the move. This collaboration is centered around Ticketbud's Zoom integration, with their enhanced virtual and hybrid event functionality.

Ticketbud's enhanced Zoom integration provides seamless ticketing for webinars, online meetings, workshops, and conferences. This integration also enables the ability to create hybrid events by offering an online pass to live events. This feature maximizes ticket sales by providing an option for those who cannot physically attend, thereby expanding the event's reach and inclusivity.

With Ticketbud's ticketing platform, GBH can seamlessly host a variety of events, ranging from webinars, to speaker sessions, and community events. Ticketbud simplifies the process of creating branded event pages for various divisions of GBH, to promote their events and sell tickets, with a streamlined experience for both organizers and attendees. The ability to create hybrid events and provide secure, one-device-per-ticket access via Zoom links ensures that GBH events are both accessible and exclusive.

"GBH is at the forefront of utilizing technology to connect with their audience, and we are thrilled to support them with our Zoom integration and Organization functionality," said Kayhan Ahmadi, CEO of Ticketbud. "Our platform is designed to adapt to the evolving needs of event organizers, providing them with tools to effortlessly reach and engage with their audience, regardless of the event format."

"Ticketbud has simplified and elevated our event management, integrating well with our other systems," said Abby Blake, Director of Events and Engagement at GBH. "It offers us the flexibility to effortlessly transition between virtual, hybrid, and in-person events. Most importantly, it is user friendly, both for our event managers and for our guests".

After registering or purchasing tickets, attendees receive a Zoom access link, ensuring a smooth entry to the event. To maintain security and exclusivity, each ticket allows only one device to access the event's Zoom link, effectively preventing unauthorized sharing of access. This is ideal for a range of events, including professional conferences, educational workshops, and corporate meetings. It combines the efficiency of Ticketbud's ticketing system with the reliability and familiarity of Zoom's video conferencing platform.

For more detailed information about Ticketbud's virtual services, visit Ticketbud Virtual & Hybrid Events.

