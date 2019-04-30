Ticketbud Proves a Rising Star - Hitting the Top 10 Most Popular Event Management Platforms and Nominated for the Austin A-List Awards

AUSTIN, Texas, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ticketbud carves out its own piece of the event registration and ticketing market, by offering real human customer support, a user-friendly experience and greed-free transparent pricing with early payouts.

Ticketbud Listed on Capterra's Top 20 Most Popular - Event Management Software

Ticketbud has broken into the top 10 for Capterra's 2019 review of the Most Popular - Event Management Software . Ticketbud jumped into 9th spot in 2019, leaping up from 14th position in 2018. While this is the first time Ticketbud has entered the top ten for the Most Popular category, it has consistently been listed in the top ten for Most Affordable and Most User-Friendly Event Management Software.

Each year independent software reviewer Capterra, evaluates the Event Management Software landscape and lists the Most Popular, Most User Friendly and Most Affordable. This is a thorough independent review that Ticketbud does not pay to be listed on. The evaluation methodology includes customer and user numbers, social media engagement, customer reviews, usability and functionality tests, and case study cost analysis.

Ticketbud Nominated for Austin A-list Awards

The recognition keeps coming for Ticketbud, just announced as a nominee for the 2019 Austin A-list Awards . Hosted by The Austin Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with SXSW, these awards recognize the most innovative homegrown companies coming out of the highly competitive technology and startup hub that is Austin. Ticketbud and other nominees will be celebrated on May 23 at ACL Live at the Moody Theatre.

Ticketbud is a user friendly, all-in-one event management and ticketing platform with all-inclusive pricing and real customer support. Organizers are in control with flexible payout options providing early access to funds, powerful tools and integrations, comprehensive reporting and complete access to event data at no extra cost. With the flexibility to customize (including white-label solutions), event organizers worldwide trust Ticketbud.

