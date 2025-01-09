Ticketbud's Integrated Waiver Feature was Born from Real-World Challenges at Event Check-in

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Long lines and delays at ticket check-in are a thing of the past. Ticketbud's Integrated Waiver feature speeds up event entry by enabling event organizers to collect signatures and scan tickets seamlessly at check-in.

The new feature was inspired by real-world observations at high-volume events, such as expos and festivals. Ticketbud CEO Kayhan Ahmadi noticed that check-in teams would use one device to check-in attendees, then collect consent forms on another. The process held up event entry and held attendees back from the fun.

"Check-in was slow and cumbersome, preventing event staff from getting people through the line quickly," Ahmadi said. "But with the Integrated Waiver feature, the ticket holder is presented with a waiver at ticket check-in. The system captures their name and signature efficiently, ensuring a fast and secure experience."

By fully embedding waivers into the check-in workflow through the Ticketbud app, Ticketbud eliminates the need for third-party waiver software and a two-step check-in process, saving event organizers time and money. With the tool, each waiver is processed individually, even when tickets are purchased in bulk. This provides an extra layer of accountability and security.

Extensive testing and a year of beta trials have ensured the feature's reliability and ease of use. So far, the Integrated Waiver feature has proven valuable at trade shows, experiential events, haunted houses, carnivals, and other events with a reasonable assumption of risk. For example, Electrify Expo , the largest outdoor electric vehicle festival test drove the feature at their recent event in Austin.

"With thousands of attendees eager to test-drive electric cars and scooters, we needed a quick and secure way to collect waivers without slowing down check-ins," said Deidra Sibila, Box Office Manager at Electrify Expo. "Ticketbud's solution allows us to gather signatures seamlessly during entry, keeping our lines moving and ensuring everyone gets to the fun faster."

Including this capability within Ticketbud's full stack, aligns with the tech company's mission to streamline event workflows and improve attendee experiences. Like all Ticketbud tools, activating the waiver feature is simple and intuitive. Event organizers can enable the settings in their Ticketbud dashboard at any time, at no extra cost.

About Ticketbud :

Ticketbud is the event organizers ticketing platform, user-friendly for first time organizers, powerful and flexible for large festivals and events. Access all features and ongoing customer support, with complete reporting and data ownership. With early payouts and the flexibility to customize, event organizers worldwide trust Ticketbud. Get a ticketing buddy you can rely on.

Ticketbud and Ticketbud LLC are registered trademarks of Ideabud LLC, in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.

Website: www.ticketbud.com

