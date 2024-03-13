TicketOS Announces New Integration with Tickets.com to Revolutionize Corporate Ticket Management

NEW YORK, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TicketOS, a premier provider of corporate ticket management solutions, today announced a new comprehensive integration with Tickets.com.

This new relationship with the subsidiary of MLB Advanced Media promises an unmatched ticket management experience for sponsors, corporate suite holders, and premium subscribers. It revolutionizes how businesses oversee and manage their suite reservations, season tickets, parking, and hospitality experiences across Major League venues. One of the goals of this new integration is to redefine industry benchmarks by establishing a new gold standard for seamless, efficient ticket management.

With this new integration, TicketOS offers corporate premium ticket holders:

A Comprehensive Management Solution: TicketOS is a full-featured ticket management system, simplifying suite and premium ticket administration for companies. It enhances the overall experience at Major League venues and boosts corporate satisfaction by 98%.

Streamlined Ticket Allocation Process: TicketOS automates the entire ticket lifecycle from loading to fulfillment, which eases the burden on corporate ticket administrators.

Enhanced Utilization and Visibility: The platform enhances ticket visibility and improves utilization, by offering a centralized application with customized accessibility to different user groups and a comprehensive analytics engine. Companies that use TicketOS have seen ticket utilization increase on average by 82%.

Eliminate Manual Processes: TicketOS replaces manual processes with a sophisticated platform, streamlining ticket tracking, approvals, and transfers to enhance efficiency and minimize errors, reducing ticket allocation errors by 93%.

Provide Advocacy and Support: A dedicated client services team serves as a vital intermediary between teams and corporate ticket administrators, ensuring rapid issue resolution, enhancing the ticketing experience, and alleviating the workload of corporate administrators.

Ari Strulson, CEO of TicketOS, emphasized the significance of the relationship with Tickets.com: "This represents a commitment to enhancing the ticketing experience of the corporations and sponsors who hold tickets throughout the nation's ballparks. Managing over 80 home games at a major league venue is extensive; TicketOS streamlines this process. Recognizing the need for an integrated approach, we have helped facilitate a deeper connection between Tickets.com and TicketOS, empowering corporate suite holders and premium subscribers to focus on their core business of engaging key stakeholders. In parallel, TicketOS efficiently handles the rest."

This collaboration is poised to redefine industry standards, offering an unmatched ticket management experience to teams and their premium ticket holders.

To learn more about how TicketOS can transform your corporate ticket management, visit https://www.TicketOS.com

