TICKETS ARE NOW LIVE FOR THE BOCA RATON'S "ARTISANS OF WINE & FOOD" PRESENTED BY CAPITAL ONE

Napa Valley's most famous wine event will make its East Coast debut this winter, providing unparalleled access to prestigious winemakers and celebrated chefs from January 17 - 19, 2025

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- South Florida's iconic resort and private club, The Boca Raton, announces tickets are now live for its highly anticipated Artisans of Wine & Food weekend, taking place January 17-19, 2025. The first-of-its-kind event in partnership with the esteemed Napa Valley Vintners will bring together more than 75 winemakers, 20+ celebrated and Michelin-starred chefs, and immersive programming for a celebration of fine wine and food that promises to become a coveted annual tradition. Gourmands can purchase tickets for the event here .

The multi-day experience, presented by Capital One, will be orchestrated by some of the world's most renowned culinary minds such as legendary Chef David Breeden, famed Chef and Restaurateur Mario Carbone, and a dinner curated by an all-female line-up of top chefs matched with female-owned wineries/winemakers.

The weekend culminates with a gala where attendees will indulge in a four-course dinner artistically directed by Fabio Trabocchi, Michelin-Starred Chef and Restaurateur of Washington DC's Fiola and Boca Raton's Fiolina Ristorante. As the evening unfolds, guests will have the opportunity to bid on fine wines, luxury experiences, and bespoke getaways, in an exclusive auction hosted by international auctioneer Jacqueline Towers-Perkins.

"For the first time, we're bringing the heart of Napa Valley to the East Coast in an unprecedented showcase of wine and culinary talent," said Daniel A. Hostettler, President & CEO of The Boca Raton. "It's a privilege to host these celebrated vintners and chefs, and we've crafted an extraordinary event for Club members and hotel guests to toast to a truly worthy cause."

The wine auction's proceeds will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County and Napa Valley. This charitable initiative highlights The Boca Raton's dedication to supporting local neighborhoods and investing in youth development through educational and enrichment programs.

SCHEDULE HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:

Friday, January 17

Choose from a series of exclusive dinners hosted by celebrated vintners of Napa Valley :

The Great Cabernets of Napa Valley four-course dinner will showcase a modern interpretation of a chophouse menu with big bottle cabs, featuring Chefs Will Cox of The Boca Raton , Nathan Rich of Twin Farms, Chris Huerta of Old Edwards Inn , and Adam Young of Sift Bake Shop.



At Bella Notte , dine like family during an Italian feast by James Beard Award-winning Master Chef Mario Carbone of Michelin-starred restaurants Carbone and ZZ's Clam Bar .



Dinner En Plein Air is curated by female vintners and Relais & Châteaux chefs, Jennifer Backman of The Inn at Castle Hill , Sarah Steffan of Blackberry Farm , and Lindsay Autry of Honeybelle - PGA National , with a dessert course by Pastry Chef Jessica Quiet of Ocean House .



The Premiere Napa Valley Dinner offers a barrel tasting of Napa Valley's rarest micro-lot wines, an opportunity to select and wear Lugano Diamonds during the tasting, and indulge in a multi-course menu by Michelin-starred Chef Stéphane Andrieux of Château de la Treyne and Sebastien Feneyrol of The Boca Rato n .



A Culinary Celebration of Caviar dinner with Executive Chef Edgar Panchernikov boasts dishes from the world's only Michelin-starred caviar house Caviar Russe .



Icons of Napa Valley offers an intimate, al fresco dining experience showcasing exceptional Napa Valley wines with menus prepared by Chef David Breeden , former Chef de Cuisine at The French Laundry –a role he held for nearly 20 years.



Latin Flavors four-course dinner by Chef Adriano Venturini of Eden Roc Cap Cana , a Relais & Châteaux resort in the Dominican Republic .



An Argentine Asado BBQ served on The Boca Raton's fairway, features food stations and dishes using traditional asado techniques and modern twists, live music, and single-site wines.

An Artisans After Hours event presents chef-curated hors d'oeuvres, alongside premium wines and music by Vintner and DJ Jason Lede. Close out the day in style while mingling with winemakers and celebrated chefs.

Saturday, January 18

Vintners Invitational Golf Tournament: Play side by side with vintners and chefs for prizes provided by Bugatchi and TaylorMade, complete with continental breakfast at The Boca Raton Golf Club.





Winemaker Series: Seven different intimate educational tastings led by Napa Valley's renowned winemakers and vintners. Take part in discussions that spotlight the unique terroir and signature wines of the region, featuring BOND Wine, Groth Vineyards & Winery, Oakville , among several others. Topics include Mountain vs. Valley Floor, a Riedel performance tasting, wine & caviar pairings, and more.





renowned winemakers and vintners. Take part in discussions that spotlight the unique terroir and signature wines of the region, featuring BOND Wine, Groth Vineyards & Winery, , among several others. Topics include Mountain vs. Valley Floor, a Riedel performance tasting, wine & caviar pairings, and more. The Discover Napa Valley Tasting Pavilion featuring more than 125 world-class wines and over 20 restaurants: Guests can drift through the tented Grand Lawn and relish in great sips and decadent tastings along the way.





Modern Meritage on the Spanish Terrace: 12 celebrated chefs prepare their personal favorite burger recipes paired with craft beer in an al fresco setting.





Yacht Tour of Lake Boca: Enjoy a one-hour charter on open water accompanied by a vintner for relaxed and intimate conversations while indulging in world-class wines.





Sip & Shop with Worth Avenue: Sip on sparkling wine and rosé while browsing through the collection of six high-end boutiques from Palm Beach's famed Worth Avenue. Boutiques include Brioni , Carolina Herrera , Anne Fontaine , among others.





famed Worth Avenue. Boutiques include , , , among others. Artisans of Wine & Food Charity Auction and Gala featuring a four-course dinner directed by Fabio Trabocchi , Michelin-Starred Chef and Restaurateur of Washington DC's Fiola and Boca Raton's Fiolina Ristorante: Bid on artisan-crafted bottles, luxurious delights, and bespoke getaways. Auction led by globally-recognized auctioneer Jacqueline Towers-Perkins , with proceeds benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County and Napa Valley .

Sunday, January 19

To the South with Love is a Southern brunch experience hosted by International BBQ Entertainer Jack Arnold and a curated selection of Palm Beach restaurants. Delight in a final send-off, complete with live jazz music, and a sparkling wine bar.

Stay up to date on news and developments at ArtisansofWineandFood.com. Follow along on social media @artisansofwineandfood.

The Boca Raton

The Boca Raton originally opened in 1926 as The Ritz-Carlton Cloister Inn. In the 2020s, it celebrates its most remarkable evolution and its 100th anniversary. The property provides year-round escape, exclusively for members of The Boca Raton Club and resort guests. Five hotels amid 200 waterfront acres include Cloister, Yacht Club, Beach Club, Tower, and Bungalows. The unveiling of Beach Club in December 2024 marks a major milestone in The Boca Raton's storied history, serving as Phase II of the resort's transformation. The Boca Raton's culinary offerings showcase a world of flavor, with signature restaurants in partnership with Major Food Group. Resort amenities include a private beach, the Forbes Five-Star Spa Palmera, an 18-hole golf course, a full-service marina, Racquet Club with 14 tennis courts and 12 pickleball courts, retail shops, seven swimming pools, and various water activities at Harborside Pool Club, state-of-the-art fitness clubs and wellness collaborations. For reservations, call (561) 447-3000 or visit TheBocaRaton.com.

Capital One

At Capital One, we're on a mission for our customers – bringing them best-in-class products, rewards, service, and experiences. Capital One is a diversified bank that offers products and services to individuals, small businesses, and commercial clients. We use technology, innovation, and interaction to provide consumers with products and services to meet their needs. Through Capital One Dining and Capital One Entertainment, we provide our rewards cardholders with access to unforgettable experiences in the areas they're passionate about, including dining, music, sports and the arts. Learn more at capitalone.com/dining and capitalone.com/entertainment .

About the Napa Valley Vintners

The Napa Valley Vintners nonprofit trade association has been cultivating excellence since 1944 by inspiring its nearly 550 members to consistently produce wines of the highest quality, provide environmental leadership and care for the extraordinary place they call home. NVV has invested more than $230 million in community healthcare, youth development and the environment in Napa County, and is dedicated to improving diversity and championing inclusivity in its community and in the wine industry. Learn more at napavintners.com .

