Tickets Now Available for 10th Annual Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Entering its 10th year, the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give continues to be an affordable event for the entire family with concessions items and general admission tickets remaining as low as $10 a day and free for children, 17 and under, with a ticketed adult. Tickets are now available for purchase at meijerlpgaclassic.com.

"Since 2014, we've remained committed to keeping our general admission tickets affordable so families can come out and enjoy themselves," said Cathy Cooper, Executive Director of the Meijer LPGA Classic. "We're grateful for the community's continued support and we invite everyone to join us, especially this year as we celebrate 10 years of feeding hungry families through the Meijer Simply Give hunger relief program."

The Meijer LPGA Classic will once again be held during Father's Day weekend, June 13-16, at Blythefield Country Club and feature the best female golfers in the world. The previous nine tournaments have generated more than $10 million to feed families across the Midwest through the retailer's Simply Give program.

Tournament representatives also announced plans today to expand the pavilion and menus of the event's ever-popular premium culinary offerings – J. Brewer's and Frederik's.

J. Brewer's and Frederik's, which were introduced at the course in 2022 and 2023 respectively, offer food fans a premium all-you-can-eat culinary experience curated by Meijer chefs and local restaurants right off the fourth fairway. The elevated experience is named in honor of Blythefield Country Club's founder, J. Brewer, and Frederik Meijer, co-founder of the Grand Rapids-based retailer. The Frederik's menu will change daily and feature products exclusive to the retailer's premium Frederik's product line, which draws inspiration from its namesake's innovative spirit, combining the finest ingredients with authentic and appealing flavors.

The J. Brewer's and Frederik's hospitality tickets will offer access to:

Frederik's by Meijer food experience

All-you-can-eat access to exceptionally crafted food and beverage items, featuring local restaurants and breweries

A terrace for live, front-row views of the on-course action

A vibrant, fun atmosphere with upscale seating areas and televisions playing live updates from the course

The pavilion is open Friday, June 14 through Sunday, June 16. Daily tickets cost $85 each for adults and $10 each for children, ages 5 and under. Each child ticket must be accompanied by a ticketed adult.

"At Meijer, our owned brands and local vendor partnerships are something we continue to prioritize in our stores so being able to bring that wide, yet unique selection of items and flavors to the Meijer LPGA Classic is a wonderful opportunity for our guests," said Brian Williams, Research and Development Chef at Meijer. "We're excited to curate an all-new menu for the tournament's 10th anniversary."

In addition to the general admission tickets at $10 per day, tournament-long tickets (valid Thursday through Sunday) cost $25 per person, and give spectators access to some of the best golf in the world. The Grand Taste Concessions are located throughout the course and sell various food and beverage items, all for $4 or less. Discovery Land will also return as a free destination for children and families.

In celebration of Father's Day on Sunday, June 16, fathers will be granted free general admission to the course. Military personnel (active, retired, reserve, veteran) and a plus one will also be granted free general admission all four days of tournament play with proper identification.

For more information on the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, please visit meijerlpgaclassic.com.

About the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give: The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give is an official LPGA Tour event featuring 144 of the top female players in the world for a four-day, 72-hole stroke play competition at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont, Mich. In partnership with Meijer, a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 500 supercenters, Meijer Grocery, neighborhood markets and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin, this premier golf tournament combines world-class competition with community giving through the retailer's Simply Give hunger relief program, which supports local food pantries across the Midwest. As one of the top LPGA tournaments for families and food enthusiasts, the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give represents both elite competition and its ongoing commitment to making a positive impact in the community. For more information, visit meijerlpgaclassic.com and follow the tournament on Instagram and X at @MeijerLPGA.

About Blythefield Country Club: Located just north of Grand Rapids, Blythefield has been providing families the best golf and social experience in West Michigan since 1928. With the Rogue River flowing through, Blythefield boasts one of the most beautiful championship layouts in Michigan. Previously, Blythefield has hosted the 1953 Western Amateur, the 1961 Western Open, won by Arnold Palmer, and the 2005 Western Junior won by Rickie Fowler. Beginning in 2014, Blythefield is honored to host the Meijer LPGA Classic. Learn more about Blythefield Country Club at www.blythefieldcc.org.

