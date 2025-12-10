Tickets Now Available for iicon, the Interactive Innovation Conference Hosted by the Entertainment Software Association

April 27–30, 2026 | Fontainebleau Las Vegas

WASHINGTON, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) today announced that tickets are now available for the inaugural iicon (Interactive Innovation Conference) , a premier leadership forum spotlighting the impact of interactive technologies on the future of global business, that will take place April 27–30, 2026 in Las Vegas.

"With iicon, we're convening a new kind of conversation—one that reflects how interactive technologies are now foundational to driving innovation across every sector of society and business," said Stanley Pierre-Louis, president and CEO, ESA. "From healthcare and education to media and finance, we're witnessing the evolution of video games into impactful, transformative tools beyond the joy they bring to the billions of players throughout the world."

Built for decision-makers, iicon will convene C-Suite leaders, heads of partnerships, investors and other senior executives for three days of keynotes, panels and immersive programming focused on the convergence of video games, emerging technology, media, sports, education and finance. Notably, iicon will not be open to consumers and instead will be an expertly-curated executive summit for strategic insight, cross-industry exchange and forward-looking collaboration.

"We appreciate the ESA establishing iicon as a platform to deepen connections among executives and thought leaders from within gaming, and from a wide range of partner industries," said Sarah Bond, President, Xbox and ESA Board Chair. "Together, we will collaborate, invent and create—and together we will all grow."

iicon is backed by an unprecedented coalition of leading companies and will feature a high-profile lineup of speakers from across entertainment, sports and video games, including:

Strauss Zelnick , Chairman & CEO, Take-Two Interactive

, Chairman & CEO, Take-Two Interactive Yves Guillemot , Co-Founder & CEO, Ubisoft

, Co-Founder & CEO, Ubisoft Sean Shoptaw , EVP, Games and Digital Entertainment, The Walt Disney Company

, EVP, Games and Digital Entertainment, The Walt Disney Company Adam Sussman , President, Epic Games

, President, Epic Games Dmitri M. Johnson and Mike Goldberg, Co-Founders, Story Kitchen

Additional main stage and breakout programming will feature senior voices from 2K, Amazon, Capcom, Microsoft, National Basketball Association (NBA), Nintendo, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Square Enix, Warner Bros. Games and the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), with many more to be announced.

As the global video game industry is set to surpass $300 billion in projected revenue by 2027, iicon will be the premier summit for discovering new opportunities powered by the industry and its technology. To help foster meaningful conversations and connections, attendance will be managed through a simple application process. Learn more and apply at iicon.com/event-info .

