What Do Kids Want for Holiday Gifts? Video Games, Of Course! They Also Want Their Parents to Game Alongside Them

Three in five kids are asking for video games this holiday season – and just as many hope their parents will play video games with them. The Entertainment Software Association encourages caregivers to take control of the gameplay experience by using ESRB ratings and parental controls.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly three in five kids (58%) plan to ask for a video game-related gift according to new research from the Entertainment Software Association (ESA). Video games are in the top three items on kids' wish lists, close behind money and gift cards (69%) and clothes/accessories (63%). What may surprise adults, however, is that 58% of kids say they want to play more video games with their parents, with that number jumping to 73% for ages 5-7, 66% for ages 8-9 and 62% for ages 10-12.

Other key findings from ESA's 2025 holiday research include:

Gen Alpha (ages 5-12) is the generation most likely to ask for video game gifts (62%).

Video games are the top requested item for boys ages 5-17 (76%); more than one in three girls (39%) ages 5-17 will be asking for video games.

The top five specific video game-related requests for children are for in-game currency (43%) to spend on a game they already play, a video game console (39%), a physical game (37%), video game accessories (37%) or a video game subscription (32%).

Good news for kids: among parents who say they are planning to buy video game gifts this year, the average amount they intend to spend on video games is $736.83.

"Video games are one of the most popular forms of entertainment in the world today, with more than 205 million Americans powering up games every week to have fun, relax and connect with friends and family," said Stan Pierre-Louis, president and CEO, Entertainment Software Association. "Our research this year shows that kids not only want games, they also want quality time with their families. In a world where people feel increasingly disconnected, playing video games remains one of the easiest – and most fun – ways to stay close to the people we love."

As parents buy video games for their kids, others and themselves, this season, ESA encourages caregivers to ask these three important questions to best manage their family's gameplay experience:

1. Did I check the game's age rating and is it appropriate for my family?

The Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) assigns age and content ratings for video games and mobile apps to help parents decide which are appropriate for their kids. According to research from ESRB conducted by Hart Research Associates, more than three in four parents regularly use ESRB ratings. Parents have the key information they need with ESRB's three-part rating system, consisting of:

Age Rating categories that suggest a game's age appropriateness. Age ratings include E for Everyone, E10+ for ages 10 and older, T for Teen, M for Mature for ages 17 and older or AO for Adults Only. Most video games have content that is appropriate for kids – of the ESRB ratings assigned to games in 2024, 89% were rated E, E10+ or T. Content Descriptors highlight the content that may have influenced the assigned age rating. ESRB has more than 30 content descriptors to let parents know if a game includes language, suggestive themes, violence and more. Interactive Elements provide upfront notice about interactive or online features but do not influence the rating assignment of a game. This includes user-to-user communication or whether players can spend money inside the game.



ESRB rating information is located on the front and back of video game boxes and on product detail pages before purchase or download on digital storefronts. Parents can also look up rating information by conducting a search using a game's title on ESRB.org and the ESRB mobile app. Many ratings include a Rating Summary, which provides greater insight into and examples of content in the game.

2. Have I set up parental controls on my game device?

Four in five parents of kids ages 5-9 use parental controls on some or all of the devices their kids use to play games, and 92% require their kids to get approval before making in-game purchases. Tools exist on virtually all game devices to help parents, caregivers and players easily and efficiently manage the gameplay experience.

Parental controls can:

Filter games by age rating Manage time spent playing games Control – or prevent – spending Limit – or block – communication with other players Use PIN and password settings to prevent unwanted changes Provide parents with regular playtime reports



Also, be sure to always enter accurate birthdays for your children when signing up for a new platform, game or service. In addition to protecting your kids' private information, doing so can ensure that default safety settings are activated for your children's accounts.

3. Have I had a conversation with my child(ren) about playing online with other people?

A growing number of games allow players to interact with others online, which can be a fun way to stay in touch with friends and family who live further away. Families should decide if this is allowed in their household and, if not, buy single-player games or use parental controls to limit or block interactions with other players.

If children are allowed to interact with others online, discuss appropriate behavior, like treating other players kindly and respectfully, and have conversations with children about interacting with strangers so they know what to do if they encounter inappropriate behaviors online. Remember: kids can always mute, block and report a player and, if they're unsure about someone's actions, they can talk to a trusted adult for advice. Kids should never move a conversation with someone they meet on a game platform to another chat service.

To learn more about facilitating conversations around video games in your home, visit ParentalTools.org and follow the ESRB blog. Explore this advice and the data at TheESA.com/holidayguide. Steps the video game industry is taking to help protect its player community can be found on the ESA website.

