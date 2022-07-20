TICKETS NOW ON SALE FOR ANTICIPATED TASTING TEXAS WINE + FOOD FESTIVAL

SAN ANTONIO, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tickets are now on sale for the Tasting Texas Wine + Food Festival hosted by Culinaria and Visit San Antonio and flavored by the James Beard Foundation. October 27-30, San Antonio will host top culinary leaders from the U.S. and Mexico and showcase their talents at events ranging from tastings, intimate dinners, outdoor lunches, hands-on workshops, educational panels, and more. Festival attendees will be able to customize their gastronomic experience by choosing between all-inclusive festival packages or a-la-carte options starting from $100.