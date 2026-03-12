TICKETS NOW ON SALE FOR SECOND ANNUAL PUERTO RICO WINE & FOOD FESTIVAL PRESENTED BY THE PUERTO RICO TOURISM COMPANY

Culinary and cultural celebration runs April 23 through 26 featuring acclaimed chefs and mixologists, including Mario Pagán, Ayesha Nurdjaja, Juan Manuel Barrientos, Geoffrey Zakarian, Scott Conant, Ming Tsai, Todd English, and more

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tickets are now on sale for the second annual Puerto Rico Wine & Food Festival presented by the Puerto Rico Tourism Company. The four-day culinary and cultural celebration returns April 23 through 26, 2026, at San Juan's La Concha Resort and celebrated destinations around the island, featuring acclaimed and award-winning chefs, restaurateurs, wineries, sommeliers and mixologists.

"We are excited to return for a second year after an incredibly warm and welcoming reception to our inaugural event," said festival founder Robert Weakley. "This year, we are proud to introduce a lineup of local, regional, and international talent who represent the very best of the culinary and hospitality industries."

Headlining Chef and Festival Host Mario Pagán adds: "This festival is a celebration of culture, community, collaboration, and a continued commitment to elevating Puerto Rico as a world-class culinary destination. We can't wait to gather again and make this year's event even more incredible."

Puerto Rico Wine & Food Festival will see the return of fan-favorite events such as the multi-course OpenTable Power Lunch Series hosted by celebrated chefs such as Ming Tsai and Festival Host Chef Mario Pagán, as well as all-new strolling experiences and tastings across the island. Event highlights include Birdies & Bites golf tournament and the Opening Night Reception; the Masters of Sabor as part of the Friends of James Beard Benefit Series and Rum y Rumba walkaround experience with more than 15 acclaimed chefs sharing their dishes, over 75 wineries pouring, and the island's top mixologists and sommeliers, and multi-course seated intimate and exclusive dinners throughout Puerto Rico.

Participating local and national chefs and restaurateurs include: Mario Pagán (Chef, Restaurateur, Mario Pagán and Chayote); Juan Manuel Barrientos (Chef, Entrepreneur, Elcielo Hospitality Group); Geoffrey Zakarian (Chef, Restaurateur, Zarkarian Hospitality); Monti Carlo (Chef, and TV Personality); Ayesha Nurdjaja (Shuka, Shukette); Scott Conant (Mora, The Americano); Ming Tsai (Blue Dragon, BaBa); Paul Bartolotta (Chef, Restaurateur, The Bartolotta Restaurants); Jason Neroni (DANTE); Todd English (Figs by Todd English): Natalia Rivera (La Concha Resort); Nasha Fondeur (The Condado Collection); Roberto Treviño (DRGN and Budatai); Wilo Benet (Wilo Eatery & Bar); Jason O. González Davila (Areyto Modern Cuisine); Giovanna Huyke; Jose Alvarez (Andaluz); Sebastian Rosádo (Levant); Trent Eichler (Bottles); Enrique Piñeiro (Mesa 364); Jóse Mendín (Mar Y Rosa, Casa Isola Miami); René Marichal, Raúl Correa & Xavier Pacheco (Bacoa Finca + Fogón); Joerick Rivera (BAKKU Japanese Eatery & Crudo bar); Abel Mendoza (Estela); César Vega & Daysi Rincón (Godai by Sakana) and many more.

Puerto Rico Wine & Food Festival is committed to supporting the island's culinary community and local economy. The festival highlights locally sourced ingredients — from coffee and fresh produce to artisanal goods — helping uplift farmers, makers, and small businesses across Puerto Rico. Additionally, the festival supports Puerto Rico Eats for Good, a year-round initiative dedicated to culinary and wine education through scholarships and career development opportunities

Ticket pricing for all-inclusive Puerto Rico Wine & Food Festival experiences starts at $175 and varies by event. Guests are invited to curate their own festival experiences through packages available online, and individual event tickets are also available.

Additional events and featured chefs will continue to be announced in the coming weeks.

More information about the Puerto Rico Wine & Food Festival can be found on the festival's website.

About Puerto Rico Wine & Food Festival presented by The Puerto Rico Tourism

A celebration of gastronomic excellence infused with local flavor and tradition, Puerto Rico Wine & Food Festival is a four-day culinary and cultural immersion experience, taking place on April 23 through 26, 2026, at La Concha Resort in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Puerto Rico Wine & Food Festival brings an unprecedented culinary experience to the island, uniting national and local chefs, mixologists, sommeliers, and winemakers. Puerto Rico Wine & Food Festival seeks to make a meaningful impact on the community via the Puerto Rico Eats for Good nonprofit, fostering a spirit of generosity that extends far beyond the dining table.

About Puerto Rico Eats for Good

Puerto Rico Eats for Good, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is dedicated to fostering growth and opportunity for Puerto Rico's culinary and hospitality students. As the philanthropic arm of the Puerto Rico Wine & Food Festival, the organization raises funds through culinary events and year-round initiatives to provide scholarships, on-the-job training, and career support. By offering professional development and investing in local talent, Puerto Rico Eats for Good aims to contribute to the island's vibrant culinary scene and ensure long-term success for its students and professionals.

SOURCE Puerto Rico Wine & Food Festival