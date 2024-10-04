TICKETS NOW ON SALE FOR THE 16th ANNUAL RITZ-CARLTON CAYMAN COOKOUT

Award-winning Chefs Eric Ripert, Daniel Boulud, José Andrés, Andrew Zimmern gather for this unforgettable Caribbean journey January 15-20, 2025.

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The first and only Forbes Triple Five-Star hotel in the Caribbean – The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman – announces that tickets are on sale for the 16th annual Cayman Cookout. The premier culinary event will take place from January 15-20, 2025, at the iconic luxury resort and will feature more than 60 immersive cooking demonstrations, expert-led tastings and transformative excursions. The five-day journey will be led by a roster of award-winning talent including Chef Eric Ripert, Daniel Boulud, José Andrés, Andrew Zimmern and Kristen Kish among others. Individual event tickets and overnight accommodations are available for purchase at caymancookout.com.

Enjoy unparalleled access to the most sought-after events with the Cayman Cookout 2025 Overnight Offer. The exclusive package includes daily breakfast for two guests at Seven restaurant, roundtrip airport transfers from Grand Cayman's Owen Roberts International Airport and admission to a selection of signature experiences including An Epicurean Eve: The Grand Opening Reception presented by Wheels Up, Marriott Bonvoy Visa Credit Card by Chase Barefoot BBQ, Moët & Chandon After Glow Celebration, and more. To reserve the overnight package, please contact us by email at [email protected] or dial +1 (345) 815-6300.

"The upcoming Cayman Cookout is set to once again define culinary excellence with a spectacular array of events that go beyond the ordinary," said Marc Langevin, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman. "From savoring iconic dishes at our Grand Opening Reception presented by Wheels Up to an exclusive jet tour of Jamaica's GoldenEye, guests will experience a week of exceptional flavors, immersive adventures, and the unparalleled beauty of Grand Cayman. It's a celebration of extraordinary food, unique experiences, and the vibrant spirit of our island that promises to leave a lasting impression."

Throughout the week, guests will have the chance to enhance their culinary skills through interactive cooking demonstrations and unique experiences such as Pickleball with a top chef, a Lionfish Cull with José Andrés, and a golf outing including lunch prepared by a surprise chef. The events will also feature one-of-a-kind gourmet experiences, beverage tastings and exclusive chef-hosted lunches along with poolside cocktails.

"The Cayman Cookout transforms Grand Cayman into a playground of extraordinary culinary experiences," said Chef Eric Ripert. "From the laid-back elegance of the Barefoot BBQ to the vibrant celebrations of the Beach Bash, each event is crafted to captivate and delight. These distinctive experiences showcase not just world-class cuisine but also the lively spirit of the island, creating memorable moments that truly embody the essence of the Cookout."

The culinary adventure is defined by the genuine camaraderie among the headlining chefs who deliver bespoke events throughout the week. This year's lineup features:

An Epicurean Eve: The Grand Opening Reception presented by Wheels Up

The Grand Opening Reception at Cayman Cookout features an evening of exceptional flavors and camaraderie. World-class chefs will present a variety of food stations showcasing their signature dishes, paired with a selection of wines. Attendees can enjoy the lively atmosphere while mingling and celebrating the community spirit that defines the event. Eric Ripert - Journey to Jamaica with Craggy Range

with Craggy Range Chef Eric Ripert and , owner of Craggy Range, present a private jet tour to the legendary GoldenEye resort in . The excursion includes a scenic flight over breathtaking landscapes, culminating in a day at the iconic retreat that inspired . Attendees will enjoy a gourmet lunch crafted from the finest local ingredients, paired with Craggy Range wines, while exploring the historic resort. José Andrés - Longer Tables Live: José Andrés at Cayman Cookout

José Andrés will host a live recording of his podcast, , at the Cayman Cookout. The renowned chef and philanthropist engages in conversations with notable guests from various fields, including culinary arts, media, and politics. Each episode explores the impact of food on society and its role in fostering connections. A special guest for this event will be announced. Daniel Boulud - Soulful French Tradition

Chef , celebrated as one of America's leading culinary authorities, showcases his signature contemporary dishes rooted in French traditions. Guests will savor a selection of flavors while enjoying expertly paired Lingua Franca wines, enhancing the overall tasting experience. Sommelier Standoff presented by Jacques Scott and Garnier-Thiebaut

and Garnier-Thiebaut The Sommelier Standoff, presented by and Garnier-Thiebaut, features leading wine experts competing in teams of two, with attendees serving as judges. The event includes sommelier and , vintner at Fraîche Wine Group. As guests enjoy a multi-course dinner, they will evaluate wine pairings and select the winning sommelier team. A silent auction will also take place, from which a portion of the proceeds will benefit ARK Cayman, a non-profit organization focused on refurbishing run-down homes and supporting children's education and summer camps. Founded in 2006 and operated by volunteers, ARK welcomes donations, sponsorships and support from individuals and corporations. Jorge Vallejo - A Seaside Mexican Feast: Mexico on the Beach with Fine Wine & Cuisine

- A Seaside Mexican Feast: on the Beach with Fine Wine & Cuisine Chef of acclaimed Quintonil restaurant will be presenting a seaside lunch that highlights the vibrant flavors of . This culinary experience, set against the beautiful backdrop of oceanfront restaurant Saint June, will feature dishes inspired by the richness of the land and sea, thoughtfully paired with wines from to enhance the experience. Mawa McQueen - Mawa's Kitchen: From Aspen to the Caribbean

Chef Mawa McQueen, owner and executive chef of Mawa's Kitchen in , presents an exclusive demonstration featuring her award-winning Afro-Mediterranean cuisine with a French-American twist. The tasting menu is paired with Mirabeau Rosé, elevating the exquisite flavors crafted by one of most celebrated chefs. LP O'Brien - A Decadent Demo with Valrhona

The lineup welcomes an exclusive demonstration featuring LP O'Brien, winner of Netflix's , alongside Valrhona chocolate. In this session, LP O'Brien will create innovative cocktails that complement the rich flavors of Valrhona chocolate, exploring the art of pairing chocolate with expertly mixed drinks. Meals on Wheels

The Meals on Wheels event brings together headlining chefs from Cayman Cookout, alongside media and VIPs, to prepare boxed meals for Caymanians in need. Participants will work collaboratively to assemble the meals and, afterward, Meals on Wheels will manage the delivery, with several chefs also taking the opportunity to join in support of the community. The Grand Finale Dinner at Blue by Eric Ripert

The Grand Finale Dinner features a cocktail reception at 6:30 PM followed by a multi-course dinner at 7:00 PM. Esteemed chefs will present their unique culinary styles, crafting an exceptional dining experience complemented by some of the world's finest wines. This exclusive event highlights the artistry of celebrated chefs in one remarkable evening on Grand Cayman's Seven Mile Beach.

Individual ticket sales for Cayman Cookout 2025 will be available for purchase on the festival's website. For further information and bookings, please visit https://www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/caribbean/grand-cayman.

About The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman

Renovated in 2021, The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman occupies 144 beautifully manicured acres, from the sparkling waters of the North Sound to white sands of world-famous Seven Mile Beach. The Caribbean's first and only Forbes Triple Five-Star hotel is home to 369 luxuriously appointed rooms handcrafted by acclaimed Champalimaud Design. An elegant Forbes Five Star Ritz-Carlton Spa offers a bespoke collection of revitalizing and relaxing treatments, while six dining venues present guests with a diverse array of epicurean delights, including the Caribbean's only AAA Five Diamond restaurant, Blue by Eric Ripert. In addition to a spectacular Greg Norman-designed nine-hole golf course, the resort also offers golf enthusiasts a state-of-the-art indoor simulator using Trackman technology. Ideal for events of all sizes, The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman is home to the island's largest ballroom as well as an interactive culinary studio. Jean-Michel Cousteau's Ambassadors of the Environment family programming allows guests of all ages to discover the incredible flora and fauna of Cayman, while Starfish Cay water park, tennis and basketball courts and an indoor game room ensures guest young and old are entertained. The Caribbean's largest luxury suite configuration, Seven South offers nearly 18,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor living space replete with elegant interiors, personalized service, and amenities as well as breathtaking panoramic views of the Caribbean Sea. Encompassing up to 9 bedrooms, including the three-bedroom Grand Penthouse, the private enclave is perched atop the resort's Ocean Tower evoking a sense of being on top of the world. Each year, the resort and Chef Eric Ripert, welcome some of the world's finest chefs and most discerning guests for Cayman Cookout. More information about The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman is available at www.ritzcarlton.com/grandcayman or by phone at +1 (345) 943-9000.

About The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC currently operates more than 110 hotels in 35 countries and territories. For more information or reservations, visit the company web site at www.ritzcarlton.com, for the latest company updates, visit news.marriott.com and to join the live conversation, use #RCMemories and follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). The Ritz-Carlton is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

SOURCE The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman