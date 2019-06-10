Tickets on Sale Now for Kathy Griffin's First Ever Docu-Comedy Feature, 'Kathy Griffin: A Hell of a Story,' One-Night Nationwide Premiere Event in Cinemas July 31

DENVER, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 31, two-time Emmy® and Grammy® award-winning comedian Kathy Griffin will bring her first ever docu-comedy feature, "Kathy Griffin: A Hell of a Story," to movie theaters nationwide for one night. The film was an official selection at the 2019 SXSW Film Festival, where it instantly became an audience favorite. In addition to the feature content, audiences will be treated to a live, candid Q&A with Griffin that will address the topics featured in the film.

Tickets for "Kathy Griffin: A Hell of a Story" are available online at www.FathomEvents.com and participating theater box offices.

Presented by Fathom Events and Brainstorm Media, this special one-night event will premiere in nearly 700 select movie theaters on Wednesday, July 31 at 8:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. CT and taped delayed at 7:00pm in MT, PT, HI, AK time zones through Fathom's Digital Broadcast Network (DBN). For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

"I'm thrilled tickets are finally on sale for this docu-comedy feature film. I may be a comedy fugitive, but move over Marty Scorsese, I've decided I am a film auteur now! If you need a laugh, love to laugh, and want to laugh, with some documentary realness thrown in, this is the film event for you. I'm so grateful to Fathom Events for being a great partner and if I may say, having some fortitude! Don't forget to stay for my live Q&A afterwards!" Kathy Griffin said.

On May 30, 2017, an image of Griffin holding a mask that resembled the severed head of President Trump was released – the image went global and everything she had worked for in her life vanished overnight. "Kathy Griffin: A Hell of a Story" chronicles the unprecedented and historic story of an iconic American comedian overcoming a political and media takedown following the release of the controversial photo. The film is produced by Griffin and directed by Troy Miller.

"We're thrilled to partner with Brainstorm Media to bring this docu-comedy to cinema audiences across the country," said Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt. "Griffin is a larger-than-life comedic force, and her story over the past two years is an inspiring and heartwarming comeback tale. 'A Hell of a Story' offers a gritty look into everything that she overcame, and it is sure to make audiences laugh along the way."

