Tickets On Sale Now For Rob Zombie's Horror Sequel '3 From Hell,' In Cinemas September 16-18 Only

DENVER, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Horror icon and heavy metal mastermind Rob Zombie is unleashing "3 From Hell" on big screens across the U.S. as a follow-up to "House of 1,000 Corpses" and "The Devil's Rejects," and the latest installment in the blood-soaked Firefly family trilogy. The film will be released in cinemas nationwide over three nights, September 16-18, featuring the unrated version and unique special content nightly.

3 From Hell

Night one, moviegoers will see a special video introduction from Rob Zombie with the first 50 attendees at each theater receiving an exclusive poster (while supplies last). Night two, audiences will be treated to a nearly 30-minute behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film. Night three, moviegoers will experience the ultimate double feature including "3 From Hell" and "The Devil's Rejects. "

Tickets for "3 From Hell" are now available at www.FathomEvents.com and participating theater box offices.

Lionsgate, Saban Films and Fathom Events present "3 From Hell" in nearly 900 select movie theaters on September 16, 17 and 18 at 7:00 p.m. local time each night. For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

"Whether it's creating visionary music or epic opuses of horror on the screen, Rob Zombie is a master at giving his loyal fans what they want," said Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt. "We're pleased to continue to partner with Rob and share this long-anticipated final chapter of the trilogy with audiences nationwide."

"3 From Hell" was written and directed by Rob Zombie, who also produced alongside CC Capital Arts Entertainment's Mike Elliot. Greg Holstein and Saban Films' Jonathan Saba are executive producers.

Saban Films and Rob Zombie previously partnered with Fathom Events in a successful theatrical event for Rob Zombie's 31.

For artwork/photos related to "3 From Hell" visit the Fathom Events press site.

About Fathom Events

Fathom Events is the leading event cinema distributor with theater locations in all top 100 DMAs® (Designated Market Areas) and ranks as one of the largest overall theater content distributors. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC); Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK); and Regal Cinemas, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L), Fathom Events offers a variety of unique entertainment events in movie theaters such as live performances of the Metropolitan Opera, top Broadway stage productions, major sporting events, epic concerts, the yearlong TCM Big Screen Classics series, inspirational events and popular anime franchises. Fathom Events takes audiences behind the scenes for unique extras including audience Q&As, backstage footage and interviews with cast and crew, creating the ultimate VIP experience. Fathom Events' live Digital Broadcast Network ("DBN") is the largest cinema broadcast network in North America, bringing live and pre-recorded events to 1,010 locations and 1,628 screens in 182 DMAs. The company also provides corporations a compelling national footprint for hosting employee meetings, customer rewards events and new product launches. For more information, visit www.FathomEvents.com.

About Lionsgate

The first major new studio in decades, Lionsgate is a global content leader whose films, television series, digital products and linear and over-the-top platforms reach next generation audiences around the world. In addition to its filmed entertainment leadership, Lionsgate content drives a growing presence in interactive and location-based entertainment, video games, esports and other new entertainment technologies. Lionsgate's content initiatives are backed by a nearly 17,000-title film and television library and delivered through a global sales and distribution infrastructure. The Lionsgate brand is synonymous with original, daring and ground-breaking content created with special emphasis on the evolving patterns and diverse composition of the Company's worldwide consumer base.

About Saban Films

Saban Films, an affiliate of Saban Capital Group ("SCG"), is a film acquisition and distribution company which acquires high-quality, feature films to distribute in North America. Focusing on commercial, talent driven films, the company looks at projects in all stages of production for release across multiple platforms, including a day and date theatrical/VOD release strategy. Based in Los Angeles, Saban Films was established by Haim Saban, SCG Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and is led by Bill Bromiley who serves as President, Shanan Becker, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, and Ness Saban, Vice President of Business Development.

