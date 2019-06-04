Tickets On Sale Now For "The Gathering," Comic-Con Museum's First Annual Fundraising Event

This special evening will feature an introduction of The Comic-Con Museum Character Hall of Fame (CCM-CHF) and a tribute to Batman, its inaugural inductee. On the occasion of Batman's 80 th Anniversary, a ceremony honoring DC's most popular Super Hero will be the centerpiece of the event.

Kicking-off at 5:00pm, a "Black Carpet Reception" will allow guests to visit Gotham City inside CCM, complete with displays of authentic Batman props, memorabilia and interactive experiences. Starting at 7:00pm, guests will experience "The Main Event," the highlight which will be the Dark Knight's induction to the CCM-CHF and special guest appearances. And to close out the night, at 9:00pm party-goers can dance the night away at the "After Party" featuring immersive entertainment.

"We are excited to announce we have created a new way in which to honor iconic characters from comics and popular culture with the Comic-Con Museum Character Hall of Fame," said Adam Smith, Executive Director of the Comic-Con Museum, "and we are equally excited to reveal Batman as our first inductee. 2019 marks the 80th Anniversary of DC's Batman who has become a truly global icon of popular culture."

The 68,000 square foot Museum is planned as an experiential pop-culture wonderland featuring rotating immersive exhibits, theaters of varying sizes and extensive educational programming. Open both day and night time, the Museum will cater to the interests and passions of fans of all ages. A common thread connecting those passions are the timeless characters who have shaped popular culture; CCM will pay tribute to them in a key exhibit, the Comic-Con Museum Character Hall of Fame.

Tickets and sponsorship packages to the historic event are available now, including an affordable 'after party' option for fans and industry professionals that are attending Preview Night, via the museum website Comic-ConMuseum.org/events. Proceeds from ticket sales, silent and live auctions and sponsorships, will directly benefit the Museum's $35.6 million capital fundraising campaign.

Sponsors of The Gathering include:

Title: DC and Warner Bros.; Presenting: U.S. Bank; Gold: Chosen Foods, SDG&E, Kaiser Permanente and Reprohaus; Silver: Sycuan Casino & Resort; and Bronze: Wells Fargo.

Fans can join in on social media using the hashtags #ComicConMuseum #Batman80 and #LongLiveTheBat

www.Comic-ConMuseum.org/events

www.Batman80.com

