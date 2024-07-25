Tickets on Sale Today for inaugural Simmons Bank Championship presented by Stephens

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tickets for the Simmons Bank Championship presented by Stephens—a PGA TOUR Champions playoff event—will go on sale to the public today at 9 a.m. Central Time. For a complete listing of ticket options or to purchase tickets, please visit the tournament website at simmonsbankchampionship.com.

The inaugural Simmons Bank Championship presented by Stephens will be held at Pleasant Valley Country Club in Little Rock, Arkansas with activities throughout the week of Oct. 21-27. Tournament play will take place Friday, Oct. 25 through Sunday, Oct. 27. The tournament will serve as the second round of the PGA TOUR Champions' annual Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs. The field will consist of the top 54 players in the standings competing for $2.3 million in prize money and a chance to earn their spot among the top 36 in the final event of the season.

Spectator options include a $30 daily general admission ticket that provides single-day access to the tournament grounds on Friday, Saturday or Sunday. Children ages 15 and under will receive free general admission access with a ticketed adult. An upgraded 16 green hospitality ticket is also available to purchase for $125 per day and provides access to a hospitality structure located directly behind the 16 green, with views of 16 and 17 green as well as 18 fairway. This ticket option includes access to the venue with food and drinks available for purchase.

The most exclusive hospitality option at the event is the Arkansas Champions Club weekend ticket. This VIP pass includes access to the newly renovated Pleasant Valley Country Club clubhouse and lawn with an exclusive 18 green viewing area. This pass also provides access to hospitality structures on 15 and 16 green. Food and drinks are all-inclusive, and VIP parking is also included with the $2,500 per weekend ticket.

"Excitement surrounding the Simmons Bank Championship presented by Stephens is growing by the day and we're pleased that golf enthusiasts and people looking for a family-friendly event can begin purchasing tickets," said Freddie Black, Tournament Chair of Simmons Bank Championship. "Golf is a sport that people are passionate about and an activity that can be enjoyed throughout every stage of life. We know you will enjoy your time at the Simmons Bank Championship."

Corporate sponsorships and hospitality packages as well as playing positions and teams in our official Pro-Am golf experience are also available for purchase. For more information, visit the website or contact [email protected]. Parking passes and full weekend ticket packages that include tickets for all three Championship rounds (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) will be available at a later date.

The Simmons Bank Championship presented by Stephens will be the first-ever PGA TOUR event held in Arkansas, and the first PGA TOUR-sanctioned tournament held in the state since the Korn Ferry Tour's Fort Smith Classic, which was last contested in 2010. Net proceeds from the Simmons Bank Championship presented by Stephens will used by the tournament's charitable arm to support several nonprofit organizations in the state of Arkansas.

For more information about the Simmons Bank Championship, to purchase tickets and to stay up-to-date on tournament news, visit the tournament website, simmonsbankchampionship.com.

The Simmons Bank Championship presented by Stephens, a PGA TOUR Champions Charles Schwab Cup Playoff event contested in Little Rock, Arkansas, will be played at Pleasant Valley Country Club the week of Oct. 21-27, featuring a 54-player field and a $2.3 million purse. In its inaugural year, the tournament will focus on charitable giving and making a lasting impression on the State of Arkansas. For more information about the tournament, visit the tournament website (simmonsbankchampionship.com) or follow the Simmons Bank Championship presented by Stephens on Facebook (@SimmonsBankChampionship), Instagram (@sbgolfchamp), X [formerly Twitter] (@sbgolfchamp), TikTok (@sbgolfchamp), LinkedIn (@SimmonsBankChampionship) and YouTube (@SimmonsBankChampionship).

Simmons Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC), a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends for 115 consecutive years. Simmons Bank operates 234 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank oﬀers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. In 2024, Simmons Bank was recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the 2024-2025 Best Companies to Work For in the South and by Forbes as one of America's Best-In-State Banks 2024 in Tennessee. In 2023, Simmons Bank was recognized by Forbes' as one of "America's Best Midsize Employer" and among the "World's Best Banks" for the fourth consecutive year. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on X (formerly Twitter) or by visiting our newsroom.

"Stephens" (the company brand name) is a leading family-owned investment firm that includes Stephens Inc. (member NYSE/SIPC), Stephens Investment Management Group, LLC, Stephens Insurance, LLC, Stephens Capital Partners LLC and Stephens Europe Limited.

Stephens Inc. is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. Founded in 1933, Stephens Inc. provides securities brokerage, investment banking and other financial services to a broad client base which includes corporations, state and local governments, financial institutions, institutional investors and individual investors throughout the United States and overseas. Stephens Inc. (Home Office: 111 Center Street, Little Rock, AR USA, 501-377-2000) is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. Member SIPC/NYSE. For more information, visit www.stephens.com.

