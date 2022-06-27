Tickets Released for Ninth Annual Women's Venture Summit Sept. 16-17, 2022

Created for women investors and founders, the conference will tackle topics such as building women's wealth, investing in vice, storytelling and more

SAN DIEGO, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Women founders and investors are invited to join Stella's "Mission to Money" by participating in the ninth annual Women's Venture Summit on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16-17 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. PDT. Tickets were released today for the event, an effort that has helped Stella facilitate $71 million in fundraising dollars for women-led companies. The conference will return to an in-person stage at the Town and Country Resort located at 500 Hotel Circle North in San Diego.

Hosts Dr. Silvia Mah, Elaine Swann and Raven O'Neal and a virtual audience at Women's Venture Summit 2021. Now in its ninth year, the event will return to an in-person format on Sept. 16-17, 2022. Tickets are available for the ninth annual Women's Venture Summit Sept. 16-17, 2022.

"Women's Venture Summit will address the conditions women are facing in a post-peak-pandemic world, including lower workforce participation and a squeeze on funding," says Stella CEO Raven O'Neal. "We are serious about increasing female founders' access to capital and giving new and seasoned investors the guidance they need to invest in more women-owned companies."

After offering virtual attendance for two years, Stella will welcome individuals to an in-person event sponsored by UBS with access to high-profile speakers, powerful panelists and inspiring roundtable discussions.

Lectures, discussions and workshops will cover a range of topics such as:

Build Your Board, Build Your Business: Why a good board can be the secret sauce to your company's success

Giant Leap for Womankind: Closing the equity gap and building women's wealth, power and influence

Mapping Your Money: Learn which funding type is ideal for your current stage

Investor Nucleus: Network with other investors to share insight and make deals

Simple Storytelling That Works: How to tell your story so a cavewoman understands

Vice Can Be Nice : Sin or win? Investing in sextech, cannabis and more

The Summit will also showcase the final round of the annual summertime Women's Fast Pitch Competition. Held across five regions in five weeks, the finalist from each region will compete on Day Two of the Summit and one winner will take home a $10,000 investment. Sponsored by Cooley LLP and The Impact Seat Foundation, the annual Fast Pitch Competition offers more opportunities for female founders to activate their ideas through structured funding.

To view the agenda for the two-day event, please visit www.womensventuresummit.org/ and join the email list. Now available, early-bird tickets start at $399. The price increases by $200 after July 8, 2022.

About Stella:

Founded in 2012, Stella connects women founders and investors to the right resource–at the right time–in their journeys. From ideation to funding to exit, women founders and investors look to Stella for its powerful constellation of support made up of an inclusive community, curriculum, access to capital events and an annual Women's Venture Summit, advisory services and funding opportunities. Let's connect the stars, together. For more information, please visit stella.co.

