'TICKTIN TOK' APP TO GIVE GROWN UPS COMIC RELIEF FROM EXCESSES OF SOME OVERZEALOUS LEGAL AUTHORITIES

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Peter Ticktin today announced plans to launch a different kind of APP called Ticktin Tok designed to bring some comic relief to a legal system he believes sometimes strains too hard for political purposes.

Unlike Tik Tok for kids and some say Chinese snoopers too, Ticktin Tok will feature short video skits from subjects or victims of the whims, intolerances and commandments of some politicized legal authorities like ones currently bearing down on Ticktin's buddy Donald Trump.

"While there's Tik Tok for youngsters, soon there'll be a Tickin Tok, www.ticktintok.com, for grownups needing some comic relief from legal authorities breathing down their necks primarily for political purposes," said Ticktin, a senior partner of The Ticktin Law Group here.

"The APP will be designed to also provide greater insights into the true meaning of justice in a free and open country as often fun and satire can be effective learning tools or at least will provide some comic relief from political outliers," said Ticktin.

"Ticktin Tok will not make fun of our legal system as we all need to respect the law," said Ticktin.

"It will focus instead on just the occasional excesses of prosecutors like the ones in New York City currently hounding the former President."

Ticktin Tok will be especially effective when it comes to shining light on false accusations about Trump as Ticktin feels some so-called law enforcers risk inciting disrespect for the law and maybe even civil unrest in how they're using, or misusing, their legal authority and power for political purposes as Ticktin will explain in upcoming talks on Ticktin Tok.

Few know the law and limits of free speech as well as Ticktin, said the APP creator Tom Madden, CEO of TransMedia Group, the PR firm representing Ticktin and his law firm.

"Ticktin is one of the most dedicated and informed lawyers in the country. He's also an attorney who pulls no punches when it comes to fighting for what's right, fair and legal under our Constitution," said Madden.

For high school, Ticktin attended New York Military Academy serving under fellow cadet Trump who was his commanding officer.

This was a significant leadership development time in their lives when they were both 17, which Ticktin wrote about in his book "What Makes Trump Tick," said Madden.

