Tidal Cyber Included in SageTap H2 2025 Cybersecurity Report; Industry Leaders Validate Market Demand for Procedure-Level, AI-Driven Defensive Prioritization

RESTON, Va., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tidal Cyber, the category creator and global leader in Threat-Led Defense, today announced its inclusion in The State of AI in Cybersecurity 2026: What 264 Security Leader Decisions Reveal About the Industry's Direction, the SageTap H2 2025 Cybersecurity Report. The report analyzes verified cybersecurity initiatives from security leaders who documented real buying decisions throughout the second half of 2025.

Security leaders evaluated hundreds of initiatives across threat detection and response, risk management and compliance, and application security, making the SageTap report one of the industry's most grounded indicators of where enterprise security technology adoption is actually happening.

Tidal Cyber's inclusion in the report highlights the real market traction for solutions that go beyond traditional detection and compliance tooling, especially those that help organizations convert rich threat intelligence into measurable executed outcomes. In an era where AI adoption in security initiatives, particularly in threat detection and response, accelerated sharply, the report reflects increased interest in platforms that help teams interpret, prioritize, and act on security risk at scale, rather than merely cataloging vulnerabilities or alert signals.

"SageTap's analysis of documented security initiatives shows clearly that enterprise teams are investing in platforms with measurable impact," said Steven Gerry, Vice President of Sales, Tidal Cyber. "Procedure-level intelligence and AI-driven prioritization are no longer nice-to-have, they are becoming essential for teams that need to operationalize threat insight into defensive action with confidence and precision."

Tidal Cyber's Threat-Led Defense platform uniquely extracts adversary procedures from unstructured intelligence and turns them into structured, actionable objects that help security teams identify where defenses fail in the steps adversaries actually take to execute an attack. This approach gives defenders a measurable execution view of risk, enabling prioritization of defensive actions that reduce the actual probability of attacker success and residual risk.

The SageTap report's focus on verified buying behavior, including the adoption of AI-enabled security technologies, underscores growing market recognition that traditional rule-based detection, siloed control assessments, and manual prioritization are no longer sufficient in fast-moving adversary landscapes.

Tidal Cyber's inclusion in The H2 2025 Cybersecurity Report aligns with broader adoption patterns showing that enterprise security teams want platforms that provide AI-assisted context, measurable prioritization, and clear execution insight not just alerting or vulnerability scoring.

Tidal Cyber is the category creator and global leader of Threat-Led Defense, helping organizations operationalize adversary procedures and translate threat intelligence into measurable, procedure-led defensive action. Built on structured adversary procedures rather than technique-level abstraction, the Tidal Cyber Threat-Led Defense Platform delivers the execution specificity required to disrupt attacks and reduce the probability of attacker success.

