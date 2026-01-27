Tidal Cyber and CGS CyberDefense Partner to Advance Threat-Led Defense

Partnership Combines Procedure-Level Adversary Intelligence and Advisory Expertise to Help Organizations Align Defense with Real-World Attacker Behavior

RESTON, Va., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tidal Cyber, the category defining leader in Threat-Led Defense, today announced a strategic partnership with CGS CyberDefense (CGS), a leading cybersecurity advisory and solutions firm focused on helping organizations reduce risk and build operational resilience. The partnership brings together Tidal Cyber's Threat-Led Defense platform with CGS CyberDefense's advisory expertise to help enterprises align their defensive security stack with ATT&CK TTPs and adversary behavior to ensure they can defend against the latest threats.

Many security programs remain driven by IOCs, vulnerabilities, alerts, and static controls, creating noise without clarity. Through this partnership, organizations can move beyond theoretical exposure models and ground their defenses in real-world adversary behavior, mapped directly to existing controls to reveal where defenses are effective and where gaps remain.

"Threat-Led Defense starts with how attackers actually execute techniques in the real world and maps that behavior directly to defensive coverage," stated Rick Gordon, Co-Founder & CEO of Tidal Cyber. "Partnering with CGS CyberDefense allows us to combine that behavioral precision with trusted advisory services, helping organizations make confident, risk-based decisions that materially reduce residual risk and optimize their security investments."

Tidal Cyber's platform includes the industry-first Procedures Library, which contains tens of thousands of real-world technique and procedure observations, and NARC™ (Natural Attack Reading & Comprehension), an AI engine that reads and parses unstructured data from CTI reports, incident response data, pentesting and red-team findings, and more and converts it into structured, ATT&CK-aligned adversary procedures. These insights drive Coverage Maps and confidence-based workflows that help security teams understand how well their controls defend against active threats and adversary behavior.

CGS CyberDefense brings advisory expertise to help organizations operationalize Threat-Led Defense by translating Procedure-driven insights into actionable security priorities and meaningful program improvements.

"Our clients want defensible security decisions rooted in reality, not assumptions," said Chris Correia, CEO of CGS CyberDefense. "Tidal Cyber delivers a level of adversary realism that is missing from most security programs today. By combining their procedure-level intelligence linked to actual adversary behavior with our advisory expertise, we help organizations focus on what attackers are doing and how they actually operate. This aligns with security leaders who want a scalable and more accurate solution that answers whether they can defend against the latest threat and attacker behavior."

The partnership will support organizations across highly targeted and regulated industries, including financial services, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, technology, and critical infrastructure.

For more information about Tidal Cyber, visit www.tidalcyber.com.

For more information about CGS CyberDefense, visit https://cgscyberdefense.com.

About CGS CyberDefense

CGS CyberDefense is a cybersecurity advisory and solutions firm that helps organizations mature their security programs, reduce risk, and build resilience. With a focus on executive alignment, measurable impact, and practical execution, CGS partners with clients to address today's threats while preparing for tomorrow's challenges.

About Tidal Cyber

Tidal Cyber is the category creator and leader in Threat-Led Defense, helping organizations align their security strategies with real adversary behavior. Powered by the industry's most comprehensive Procedures Library and NARC™ AI, Tidal Cyber transforms unstructured threat intelligence into structured, ATT&CK-aligned adversary procedures that reveal where defenses succeed and where attackers can still operate. By putting adversary behavior at the center of cyber defense, Tidal Cyber enables security leaders to reduce residual risk and optimize security investments with confidence.

SOURCE Tidal Cyber