Tidal Cyber's Richard Struse Appointed to MITRE ATT&CK® Advisory Council as Company Advances Procedure-Led Threat-Led Defense

RESTON, Va., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tidal Cyber today announced that Richard Struse, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder, has been appointed to the newly formed MITRE ATT&CK® Advisory Council, an independent body established to support the long-term sustainability and strategic evolution of the MITRE ATT&CK program.

Richard Struse

Struse bring pioneering leadership in threat-informed defense and operationalizing ATT&CK to the Council. Prior to co-founding Tidal Cyber, he created and co-founded MITRE's Center for Threat-Informed Defense, where he worked with global enterprises and government organizations to strengthen how ATT&CK was applied in practice. Earlier in his career, Struse led the creation of STIX™ and TAXII™ cyber threat intelligence standards, establishing the architectural backbone for structured intelligence sharing across sectors. These innovations became the foundation of MITRE ATT&CK's structure.

MITRE ATT&CK is the globally adopted knowledge base of adversary tactics and techniques grounded in real-world observations. It serves as the common taxonomy for the cybersecurity ecosystem and underpins how organizations classify and communicate threat activity.

"MITRE ATT&CK transformed how the industry classifies and communicates adversary tactics and techniques," said Richard Struse, CTO and co-founder of Tidal Cyber. "Having helped advance its operational use through the Center for Threat-Informed Defense, I'm honored to join the Advisory Council and contribute to ensuring ATT&CK continues to evolve as a trusted and globally relevant foundation for defenders."

Tidal Cyber is the category creator and global leader of Threat-Led Defense. Struse's appointment comes as Tidal Cyber recently announced a bold evolution of its Threat-Led Defense platform, formally redefining its operating model around adversary procedures; the concrete, step-by-step actions attackers execute to achieve impact.

For more than a decade, organizations have mapped defenses to tactics and techniques. While this created shared language and standardization, classification does not model how attacks actually succeed. Tidal Cyber's procedure-led model introduces the execution layer between technique categorization and attack execution, enabling organizations to:

Model the exact steps attackers take to execute an attack





Identify where defenses break down during execution





Prioritize based on the ability disrupting attacker success

"ATT&CK provides the taxonomy," Struse continued. "Threat-Led Defense establishes the execution layer. Procedures are the exact steps attackers take to succeed. When you turn adversary procedures into measurable objects, you move beyond mapping coverage and start identifying the points where disrupting the attack has the greatest impact. That shift from classification to prioritized disruption defines the category we've created."

Tidal Cyber's Threat-Led Defense platform operationalizes procedures as structured, measurable objects. With a rapidly expanding Procedures Library and its NARC AI engine transforming unstructured threat intelligence into execution-specific procedure guidance, the platform enables organizations to measure and reduce the probability of attacker success and residual risk.

The MITRE ATT&CK Advisory Council provides strategic guidance but does not have governing authority over ATT&CK. MITRE will consider the Council's recommendations as part of advancing the framework for the global cybersecurity community.

About Tidal Cyber

Tidal Cyber is the category creator and global leader of Threat-Led Defense, helping organizations operationalize adversary procedures and translate threat intelligence into measurable, procedure-led defensive action. The foundation of Tidal Cyber's Threat-Led Defense Platform is built on procedures, not technique-level abstraction, delivering the adversary execution specificity organizations need to disrupt attacks and reduce the probability of attacker success and residual risk. Learn more at www.tidalcyber.com.

About MITRE

MITRE's mission-driven teams are dedicated to driving solutions to our nation's most pressing challenges. As a not-for-profit research and development organization, MITRE's staff leverage our unique multi-sponsor vantage point, systems expertise, and innovative solutions to ensure the health, prosperity, and security of our nation.

SOURCE Tidal Cyber