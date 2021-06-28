TidalScale Announces Reseller Agreement with OMTX

LOS GATOS, Calif., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

TidalScale, the industry leader in software-defined server technology, today announces a reseller agreement with OMTX, Brazil's leading IT solutions and services provider.

TidalScale's breakthrough technology is revolutionizing the data center. With TidalScale, businesses can run large-scale database or analytics workloads (e.g., Oracle Database, SAP HANA) entirely in-memory at half the TCO compared to traditional scaling options. TidalScale's software solution aggregates the memory, cores, and I/O of multiple physical servers to create a virtual, software-defined server. Software-defined servers are built upon standard X86 hardware, require no changes to applications and operating systems, and can be deployed within minutes, on premises or in the cloud.

Founded in 2001, OMTX is a solutions provider that designs, manufacturers, supplies, and implements innovative solutions to deliver value to Brazil's national market. Their core business is focused on delivering solutions that are high-performance, high-availability, with excellent cost-benefit ratios. OMTX is committed to delivering standards that go beyond those of traditional IT suppliers, which has led to their strong market position in Brazil's IT services landscape.

Gary Smerdon, President & CEO, TidalScale

"TidalScale's objective is to expand the international accessibility of software-defined servers as much as possible in the near term. We are eager to bring our unique value—25X faster deployment, 2.5X higher performance, and 50% the TCO—to many new clients across the globe. With this partnership, OMTX will help expand software-defined servers into the Brazilian market."

Manoel Fonseca Neto, Director of IT, OMTX

"From our first day in this business as a hardware manufacturer, we had a North Star: to deliver the most advanced IT solutions to our customers. In a market that is always changing, this is a thrilling challenge, and we can say that we have achieved that goal year after year. Two decades later, we are now in the position to bring a true revolution to the Brazilian market. TidalScale is the perfect fit for our ambitions."

About TidalScale, Inc.

TidalScale is the industry leader in software-defined server technology. TidalScale's software solution "glues" commodity servers together so that they function as a single larger system. The software accomplishes this by aggregating the cores, memory, and I/O of multiple physical servers, virtualizing these resources, and then presenting them as a unified "software-defined server" to the operating system. This software-defined server delivers in-memory performance for large or multiple database workloads. TidalScale requires no changes to applications or operating systems and is deployable within minutes—on premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid cloud environments. Customers include leading Global 1000 enterprises. Read the case studies here: https://www.tidalscale.com/customers/. TidalScale has been recognized in: Gartner Cool Vendors, CIO Review's Most Promising SAP and Oracle Solution Providers, CRN's Top 50 Software-Defined Data Center Leaders, Red Herring's Global Top 100, IDC Innovators, and more. TidalScale is privately held with backing from Bain Capital, HWVP, Sapphire Ventures, Forte Ventures, Infosys, SK Hynix, Citrix and Samsung. Learn more at: http://www.tidalscale.com.

