Tide Rock Enters Advanced Precision Machining with Acquisitions of Precision Waterjet & Laser and Made in America Manufacturing

Two-platform strategy in California and Texas strengthens Tide Rock's capabilities in advanced machining, fabrication, and mission-critical aerospace & defense components

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tide Rock, an unlevered buyout firm with a portfolio of diverse, economically resilient B2B businesses, announced today the acquisitions of Precision Waterjet & Laser (now, Precision Advanced Machining) in Anaheim, California, and Made in America Manufacturing in Buda, Texas. Together, these acquisitions establish two complementary precision machining platforms serving blue-chip aerospace, space systems, and advanced industrial customers nationwide.

"We are excited to welcome both Precision and Made in America into the Tide Rock family," said Brooks Kincaid, President of Tide Rock. "These companies bring best-in-class capabilities, blue-chip customer relationships, and modern facilities in two of the nation's most important aerospace and defense manufacturing hubs. This positions us to meet the growing demand for high-precision, high-complexity components while offering our customers increased capacity, geographic redundancy, and an expanded suite of services."

Precision Waterjet & Laser specializes in waterjet, laser cutting, CNC machining, and full-service metal fabrication from a technologically advanced facility in Southern California. Customers include blue chip Space & Space Systems, Aerospace and Defense and Industrial organizations. With a diversified full-service offering that includes forming, welding, painting, and plating, the company is one of only a handful of suppliers capable of machining, waterjet, and laser cutting under one roof. Precision Waterjet & Laser is AS9100D- and ISO 9001:2015-certified, ensuring compliance with stringent aerospace, defense, and space industry requirements.

Made in America Manufacturing is also an AS9100D- and ISO 9001:2015-certified, ITAR-registered precision machining company. Located near Austin, Texas, Made in America Manufacturing specializes in tight-tolerance, complex cylindrical and milled components. Operating advanced milling and lathe machines, the company serves subsea fiber optics, aerospace, defense, and marine industries. MIA's customer list includes blue chip Space and Space systems companies, as well as Tier 1 defense primes.

The two platforms will operate independently to provide customers with two geographically strategic, fully equipped manufacturing bases, each capable of scaling production, reducing lead times, and delivering mission-critical quality standards.

These acquisitions reflect Tide Rock's commitment to building economically-resilient, U.S.-based manufacturing platforms that serve as long-term partners to the world's most demanding customers.

About Tide Rock

Tide Rock is an unlevered buyout firm that acquires companies with strong free cash flow and grows them to scale while distributing high quarterly yield to its investors. It owns a portfolio of economically resilient business-to-business companies in the lower middle market, specifically in the manufacturing, distribution, and services industries. The company's unique model consistently drives high yield returns without the risk profile typically associated with other investment vehicles. It has offices in Solana Beach, CA and New York, NY. Learn more at www.tiderock.com.

About Precision Waterjet & Laser (now Precision Advanced Machining)

Founded over two decades ago, Precision Advanced Machining operates from a modern, technologically advanced facility in Anaheim CA. The company is AS9100D- and ISO 9001:2015-certified, and delivers a full spectrum of waterjet, laser cutting, machining, and fabrication services for aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. With advanced equipment, extensive in-house capabilities, and a proven track record serving some of the world's most demanding clients, Precision Waterjet & Laser is recognized as a one-stop manufacturing partner. Learn more at www.h2ojet.com.

About Made in America Manufacturing

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Buda, TX, Made in America Manufacturing is an AS9100D- and ISO 9001:2015-certified, ITAR-registered precision machining company specializing in tight-tolerance parts for subsea, aerospace, defense, and marine industries. With advanced milling and lathe machines, the company is known for its ability to solve complex manufacturing challenges while maintaining competitive lead times and mission-critical quality standards. Learn more at www.madeinamericamfg.com.

Media Contact: Candice Marshall, [email protected]

SOURCE Tide Rock LLC