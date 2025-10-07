Tide Rock Has $1B+ in Acquisition Capital, Offering Business Owners A Proven Path to Growing Their Legacy

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tide Rock, an unlevered buyout firm has more than $1 billion in acquisition capital and a proven playbook for helping transition founder-run businesses, while preserving and growing the legacies they've built.

With an average 24% annual organic growth rate since 2013, and more than $250 million in profit in 2025, Tide Rock continues to demonstrate its exceptional performance. With this capital, the firm is able to accelerate portfolio growth, invest in people and systems, and distribute yield to investors.

"Our model is unique," said Ryan Peddycord, CEO of Tide Rock. "We're not constrained by traditional private equity fund structures or financial engineering. Instead, we bring permanent capital, operational resources, and strategic support, allowing us to be long-term partners to business owners and unlock the next stage of growth."

Tide Rock distinguishes itself through its unlevered, permanent capital model. Without reliance on bank debt, it has been able to consistently provide a stable and flexible growth environment for profitable B2B companies in industries like manufacturing, business services, and value-added distribution/logistics.

According to PitchBook benchmarks, Tide Rock's returns would place it among the top 1% of private equity firms.

But Tide Rock is not private equity. Its holding company model offers significant advantages over traditional financial buyers. Built by operators, Tide Rock is focused on optimizing and growing businesses rather than relying on financial engineering, like many PE Funds do. With a permanent capital structure and no long-term debt, it provides stability and flexibility for its portfolio companies.

All of this provides value to sellers that goes beyond performance metrics.

"We believe we're the best acquirer for business owners and founders looking to protect their legacy, support their teams, and continue scaling their businesses with a trusted, experienced partner," said Peddycord.

About Tide Rock

Tide Rock is an unlevered buyout firm that acquires companies with strong free cash flow and grows them to scale while distributing high quarterly yield to its investors. With offices in San Diego and New York City, it owns a portfolio of economically resilient companies in the lower middle market, specifically in the manufacturing, value-add distribution, and B2B services industries. The company's unique model consistently drives high-yield returns without the risk profile typically associated with other investment vehicles. Learn more at tiderock.com.

