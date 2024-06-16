TIER IV and Suzuki form capital and business alliance: Advancing regional mobility with autonomous driving technology

TOKYO, June 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TIER IV, a pioneer in open-source software and autonomous driving technology, and Suzuki, one of Japan's leading car and motorcycle manufacturers, have entered into a capital and business alliance aimed at accelerating the development and commercialization of autonomous driving technology to enhance regional mobility solutions.

By combining TIER IV's scalable software platforms with Suzuki's extensive expertise in manufacturing, rooted in its ethos of "Smaller, Fewer, Lighter, Shorter, and Beauty," the partnership aims to create innovative mobility services enabled by autonomous driving technology. These services are intended to address the increasing need for more accessible and efficient regional mobility solutions.

TIER IV takes the initiative of spearheading open-source software, Autoware *, to foster the development of autonomous driving technology across the industry. Leveraging Autoware, TIER IV also provides scalable software platforms and a range of solutions with a global network of partners, fueling the rollout of intelligent vehicles that will benefit society as a whole.

Suzuki, faithful to its motto, aims to "Develop products of superior value by focusing on the customer." This founding tenet drives Suzuki's efforts to integrate into the fabric of everyday life as an infrastructure-oriented company. In Hamamatsu City, Suzuki is pioneering smart mobility services using autonomous driving technology, specifically targeting regions where traditional public transportation services are diminishing.

Together, TIER IV and Suzuki are committed to accelerating the development of critical autonomous driving technology, aiming to transform regional mobility solutions that cater to the needs of individuals and wider society.

*Autoware is a registered trademark of the Autoware Foundation.

About TIER IV

TIER IV stands at the forefront of deep tech innovation, pioneering Autoware , the world's first open-source software for autonomous driving, to empower intelligent vehicles worldwide. Harnessing Autoware, we build scalable platforms and deliver comprehensive solutions across software development, vehicle manufacturing, and service operations. As a founding member of the Autoware Foundation , our commitment to open-source software enables individuals and organizations to thrive within the evolving technology for autonomous driving, reshaping the future of intelligent vehicles.

About Suzuki Motor Corporation

Suzuki Motor Corporation is one of Japan's leading carmakers and a global motorcycle manufacturer. The company's non-vehicle products include outboard motors for boats and motorized wheelchairs. It builds its lineup on its own and through numerous subsidiaries and joint ventures outside Japan. Suzuki was established in 1920 and has headquarters in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka. Toshihiro SUZUKI is President of the company.

Website: https://www.globalsuzuki.com

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE TIER IV, Inc.