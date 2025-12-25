TIER IV forms capital and business alliance with JR Central to support regional development through rail and autonomous driving integration

TOKYO, Dec. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TIER IV , the pioneering force behind open-source software for autonomous driving, is excited to announce its capital and business alliance with Central Japan Railway Company (JR Central). Through this alliance, the two companies will deepen their collaboration and advance the development of next-generation first- and last-mile mobility solutions that improve access to and from railway stations, contributing to regional development.

Japan is confronting increasingly urgent mobility challenges stemming from population decline and a shortage of professional drivers. Autonomous buses and shuttles are expected to improve access to railway stations, which in turn will help sustain the use of rail services.

Leveraging Autoware*, open-source software for autonomous driving, TIER IV has deployed autonomous driving technology in a range of vehicles, including passenger cars, taxis and buses. Recognizing the potential for autonomous driving to complement access within JR Central's operating area, the two companies have formed this alliance to establish a framework for future expansion of first- and last-mile mobility services.

"Enhancing the sustainability of regional mobility is central to our mission of making autonomous driving accessible to all," said Shinpei Kato, founder and CEO of TIER IV. "This alliance will accelerate our efforts to deploy autonomous driving and contribute to revitalizing communities along JR Central's railway lines by improving first- and last-mile connectivity. Looking ahead to future integration with the Linear Chuo Shinkansen, we will work together to create new value in mobility."

"Autonomous driving systems are gaining attention as a way to expand mobility options and support regional communities," said Shunsuke Niwa, president of Central Japan Railway Company. "In our service areas, autonomous driving technologies hold significant potential to maintain and enhance station accessibility, and eventually to create new flows of people and exchange through integration with the forthcoming Linear Chuo Shinkansen. By investing in TIER IV and partnering with a leader in autonomous driving deployment, we aim to deepen collaboration and, together with local communities, further enhance the value of the regions we serve."

TIER IV stands at the forefront of deep tech innovation, pioneering Autoware , the world's first open-source software for autonomous driving. Harnessing Autoware, we build scalable platforms and deliver comprehensive solutions across software development, vehicle manufacturing, and service operations. As a founding member of the Autoware Foundation, we are committed to reshaping the future of intelligent vehicles with open-source software, enabling individuals and organizations to thrive in the evolving field of autonomous driving.

