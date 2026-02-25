TIER IV joins Japan Ministry of Defense project to advance UGV deployment for security operations

TOKYO, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TIER IV , the pioneering force behind open-source software for autonomous driving, is excited to announce its participation as a technology partner in an unmanned security vehicle deployment initiative led by the Japan Ministry of Defense. This initiative aims to enhance and streamline security and patrol operations at Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) camps and bases nationwide by advancing the practical deployment of unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) systems equipped with autonomous driving capabilities. Leveraging its expertise in autonomous driving software, TIER IV will provide technical support for the initiative.

Background

Security and patrol operations at defense facilities require continuous monitoring across expansive areas while making efficient use of limited human resources. To address these challenges, the Ministry of Defense is pursuing the application of AI technologies with a long-term goal of reducing manpower requirements by approximately 1,000 personnel per day across JGSDF facilities. TIER IV's participation is central to accelerating this transition from manual to autonomous operations.

Initiative overview

Through the introduction of UGVs utilizing autonomous driving technologies, the initiative seeks to improve operational efficiency, enhance surveillance capabilities, and reduce the workload on personnel.

The initiative is planned to run through the end of March 2027, beginning with an operational proof of concept test involving two UGVs at JGSDF Camp Asaka in the Greater Tokyo Area. Through comprehensive testing of driving performance, safety, remote monitoring functionality, and operational suitability, the project aims to establish a practical operational model for nationwide deployment across JGSDF facilities.

TIER IV's role in the initiative

TIER IV will be responsible for the provision and maintenance of autonomous driving software, integration with sensors and vehicle systems, and technical support for deployment and field operations.

TIER IV will collaborate with KDDI , providing communications infrastructure and remote operation technologies. Together, the companies will advance the development of a comprehensive system designed for real-world operational use.

Drawing on its experience in deploying autonomous driving solutions across public transportation, logistics, construction and mining, agriculture, and ports, TIER IV will contribute to the establishment of safe and reliable operational foundations in the defense sector, while supporting the continued advancement of autonomous driving technologies.

About TIER IV

TIER IV stands at the forefront of deep tech innovation, pioneering Autoware , open-source software for autonomous driving. With a comprehensive suite of platforms and services built around Autoware, TIER IV provides everything from software development and vehicle procurement to operational support. Through the Autoware ecosystem, TIER IV works with partners worldwide to shape the future of intelligent vehicles with open-source software, aiming to create mobility that is safer, more sustainable, and accessible to all.

Autoware is a registered trademark of the Autoware Foundation.

