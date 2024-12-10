TIER IV launches 8.3 MP C3 Camera for autonomous applications

TOKYO, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TIER IV , the pioneering force behind the world's first open-source software for autonomous driving, is thrilled to announce that the automotive-grade C3 Camera with an 8.3 megapixel image sensor is now available for order. Building on the success of the 2.5-megapixel C1 Camera and 5.4-megapixel C2 Camera, the C3 Camera offers higher resolution and lens options, enabling precise imaging for applications beyond the automotive sector.

Product overview

The C3 Camera features an 8.3-megapixel image sensor, enabling precise image capture even in high-speed environments like highway driving for autonomous driving. The increased resolution enhances the detection range and improves the recognition of small objects and lane markings, capturing fine details even with a wider field of view. This capability ensures broad coverage while maintaining the ability to detect long-range and small objects. Like the C1 Camera and C2 Camera, the C3 Camera has a dynamic range equivalent to 120 dB and LED flicker reduction capabilities, ensuring high-quality image capture in a broad range of scenarios, including those with challenging lighting conditions. Three lens options are available, offering horizontal fields of view of 30, 70, and 123 degrees, with in-camera distortion correction disabled.

TIER IV is actively exploring non-automotive applications for the C3 Camera, with the camera's versatility making it a valuable tool for specialized imaging needs in fields such as industrial autonomy.

Product inquiries

For technical details about the C3 Camera and information on customization options for bulk orders, including adjustments to the form factor and lens specifications, please contact TIER IV's Edge.Auto team at [email protected] .

Purchase inquiries

AISAN TECHNOLOGY

https://aisan-mobility.com/en/lineup/c1/

Digiflec

https://digiflec.com/tier-iv/

About TIER IV

TIER IV stands at the forefront of deep tech innovation, pioneering Autoware , the world's first open-source software for autonomous driving. Harnessing Autoware, we build scalable platforms and deliver comprehensive solutions across software development, vehicle manufacturing, and service operations. As a founding member of the Autoware Foundation , we are committed to reshaping the future of intelligent vehicles with open-source software, enabling individuals and organizations to thrive in the evolving field of autonomous driving.

Autoware is a registered trademark of the Autoware Foundation.

Media Contact

[email protected]

Business Inquires

[email protected]

SOURCE Tier IV, Inc.