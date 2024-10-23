TIER IV launches GMSL2-10GbE conversion module joining efforts with Analog Devices

TOKYO, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TIER IV , the pioneering force behind the world's first open-source software for autonomous driving, is thrilled to announce the launch of the GMSL2™ (Gigabit Multimedia Serial Link generation 2) -10GbE conversion module , developed together with global semiconductor leader, Analog Devices (ADI). This innovative module expands the product lineup of TIER IV's Edge.Auto , a reference platform designed for the rapid development of autonomous driving systems integrating sensors, computers and various software tools, thereby accelerating the evolution towards autonomous driving.

Product overview

ADI's GMSL2 is a highly acclaimed serializer-deserializer solution for the automotive and industrial automation industries, renowned for its robustness, safety and reliability across diverse autonomous driving and industrial robotics sensor fusion applications. The module facilitates seamless connectivity between GMSL2 cameras, sensors and computers, eliminating the need for individual device drivers for each sensor and broadening compatibility functions between devices.

The GMSL2-10GbE conversion module supports TIER IV's high dynamic range automotive and industrial-grade C1 Camera and C2 Camera . With this module, developers can streamline the development of autonomous driving systems that require advanced perception, spanning various fields. Key features of the module include:

Data acquisition from up to 8 cameras and sensors via GMSL2 ports

Low-latency transmission of uncompressed image data over 10GbE using a field-programmable gate array

PTP synchronization with LiDAR and other devices

Shutter timing control

Image data timestamping

User-friendly, browser-based operation and settings management

"We are thrilled to partner with ADI, a highly acclaimed leader with extensive experience in the automotive and industrial automation industries," said Akihito Inagawa, head of Edge.Auto at TIER IV. "By combining ADI's advanced GMSL technology and TIER IV's innovative camera solutions, we aim to enhance the system value across a broad range of autonomous applications."

"It has been an exciting and innovative journey working with TIER IV to deliver a robust, autonomous, robot solution for industrial manufacturing," said Fiona Treacy, Managing Director at ADI. "This co-created 'GMSL2 to 10GbE' conversion subsystem module allows for quick and easy development of advanced robotic perception platforms, broadening the horizons of GMSL solutions within the realm of the autonomous robotic space."

The module will also support TIER IV's upcoming 8.3MP C3 Camera, which represents a step up from the 2.5MP C1 Camera and 5.4MP C2 Camera in the Edge.Auto lineup. The new camera model expands the resolution and lens options on offer, satisfying a wider range of customer needs.

Product inquiries

For detailed product specifications or purchasing information about the GMSL2-10GbE conversion module, please contact TIER IV's Edge.Auto team at [email protected] .

About TIER IV

TIER IV stands at the forefront of deep tech innovation, pioneering Autoware , the world's first open-source software for autonomous driving. Harnessing Autoware, we build scalable platforms and deliver comprehensive solutions across software development, vehicle manufacturing, and service operations. As a founding member of the Autoware Foundation , we are committed to reshaping the future of intelligent vehicles with open-source software, enabling individuals and organizations to thrive in the evolving field of autonomous driving.

Autoware is a registered trademark of the Autoware Foundation.

