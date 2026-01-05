TIER IV to showcase E2E AI for Level 4+ autonomy at CES 2026

News provided byTier IV, Inc.
Jan 05, 2026, 19:00 ET
TOKYO, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TIER IV, the pioneering force behind open-source software for autonomous driving, will be at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, January 6-9, presenting its latest work on end-to-end (E2E) AI for Level 4+ autonomy. This marks TIER IV's sixth appearance at CES, where visitors will be able to see a new development vehicle and live technical demonstrations, including collaborative sessions with members of the Autoware Foundation (AWF), a global consortium promoting the development of Autoware*, open-source software for autonomous driving.
In April 2025, TIER IV launched a major initiative toward Level 4+ autonomy, which remains within the Level 4 classification in terms of human roles but incorporates elements associated with Level 5 systems. Level 4+ vehicles will be able to operate under virtually all conditions by flexibly expanding their operational design domains to cover previously unencountered scenarios. In July 2025, TIER IV developed an E2E architecture that supports Level 4+ autonomy, sharing it publicly through Autoware.
Through these initiatives and collaborations with global partners, TIER IV is advancing multiple AI-based autonomous driving architectures, spanning both modular and monolithic E2E approaches. At CES 2026, visitors can explore how these technologies are being developed, evaluated and applied through live demonstrations and presentations at the TIER IV booth.
Event details
- Dates: January 6-9, 2026
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Venue: Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) West Hall
- Booth: #6050
Booth highlights
- Development vehicle: A passenger vehicle used by TIER IV and US-based RoboCars Inc. for testing Level 4+ autonomous driving capabilities, including an E2E AI-based architecture.
- E2E AI simulation: A live simulation demonstrating autonomous driving powered by E2E AI.
- SOAFEE-enabled SDV platform: A collaborative showcase for cloud-native autonomous driving development integrating TIER IV's Pilot.Auto and Web.Auto with Astemo's IoV platform, which is hosted on Amazon Web Services' Automotive Cloud. The development environment utilizes the Siemens PAVE360 virtual prototyping platform powered by the Arm® Zena™ Compute Subsystems. Following development, the workload will be deployed to a compute platform on the Edge using the ExcelFore eSync OTA Update Service.
- Enhanced Autoware Open AD Kit: A demonstration featuring SOAFEE-based extensions that enable mixed-critical orchestration for safety-critical automotive systems, using a fail-safe minimum risk maneuver autonomous driving use case developed by AWF in partnership with Arm, Corellium, Excelfore and Multicoreware.
- E2E AI for Level 4+: An AWF demonstration of the AutoSpeed and AutoSteer neural network AI models for E2E Level 2+ advanced driver-assistance systems evolving into Level 4+ autonomy for passenger vehicles, delivering leadership performance with an open-source package running on an AMD Versal™ AI Edge Series Gen 2 adaptive System-on-Chip compute platform.
- Off-road application: A demonstration of Pilot.Auto applied to off-road environments such as construction and livestock farming, presented alongside a platform partner, driveblocks.
*Autoware is a registered trademark of the Autoware Foundation.
About TIER IV
TIER IV stands at the forefront of deep-tech innovation, pioneering Autoware, open-source software for autonomous driving. With a comprehensive suite of platforms and services built around Autoware, TIER IV provides everything from software development and vehicle procurement to operational support. Through the Autoware ecosystem, TIER IV works with partners worldwide to shape the future of intelligent vehicles with open-source software, aiming to create mobility that is safer, more sustainable, and accessible to all.
Media contact
[email protected]
SOURCE Tier IV, Inc.
Share this article