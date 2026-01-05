TIER IV to showcase E2E AI for Level 4+ autonomy at CES 2026

TOKYO, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TIER IV , the pioneering force behind open-source software for autonomous driving, will be at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, January 6-9, presenting its latest work on end-to-end (E2E) AI for Level 4+ autonomy. This marks TIER IV's sixth appearance at CES, where visitors will be able to see a new development vehicle and live technical demonstrations, including collaborative sessions with members of the Autoware Foundation (AWF), a global consortium promoting the development of Autoware*, open-source software for autonomous driving.

In April 2025, TIER IV launched a major initiative toward Level 4+ autonomy, which remains within the Level 4 classification in terms of human roles but incorporates elements associated with Level 5 systems. Level 4+ vehicles will be able to operate under virtually all conditions by flexibly expanding their operational design domains to cover previously unencountered scenarios. In July 2025, TIER IV developed an E2E architecture that supports Level 4+ autonomy, sharing it publicly through Autoware.

Through these initiatives and collaborations with global partners, TIER IV is advancing multiple AI-based autonomous driving architectures, spanning both modular and monolithic E2E approaches. At CES 2026, visitors can explore how these technologies are being developed, evaluated and applied through live demonstrations and presentations at the TIER IV booth.

*Autoware is a registered trademark of the Autoware Foundation.

TIER IV stands at the forefront of deep-tech innovation, pioneering Autoware , open-source software for autonomous driving. With a comprehensive suite of platforms and services built around Autoware, TIER IV provides everything from software development and vehicle procurement to operational support. Through the Autoware ecosystem, TIER IV works with partners worldwide to shape the future of intelligent vehicles with open-source software, aiming to create mobility that is safer, more sustainable, and accessible to all.

