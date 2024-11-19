TIER IV launches Minibus 2.0 autonomous EV

TOKYO, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TIER IV , the pioneering force behind the world's first open-source software for autonomous driving, is excited to announce the launch of Minibus 2.0, the latest addition to its fanfare lineup of electric vehicles. This new model builds on the success of Minibus 1.0, incorporating high-demand features to meet the evolving needs of the autonomous vehicle market. TIER IV launched fanfare in 2023 as a solution for brands aiming to develop autonomous vehicles under their own names, with Minibus 2.0 setting a new standard in innovation and customization.

Key features

Minibus 2.0 has been designed to comply with the Japanese government's Level 4 autonomous driving criteria. A key upgrade from Minibus 1.0 is the enhanced redundancy system that is essential for safety in Level 4 operations. The autonomous driving development kit powering Minibus 2.0 features a next-generation architecture, optimized for compatibility with TIER IV's reference designs*. The vehicle is equipped with an array of advanced sensors, including long- and short-range LiDARs, object and traffic light detection cameras, radars, an inertial measurement unit, and a global navigation satellite system sensor. These sensors are fully compatible with TIER IV's electronic and vehicle control units, optimizing the autonomous driving performance.

Future steps

Minibus 2.0 is scheduled for delivery to initial customers by late 2024, with initial deployments planned in regions across Japan. Moving forward, TIER IV aims to expand local enterprise-led deployments and explore international opportunities to meet the rising demand for autonomous buses.

* TIER IV's Pilot.Auto platform includes reference designs for autonomous driving systems and use cases that customers can freely copy and customize.

About TIER IV

TIER IV stands at the forefront of deep tech innovation, pioneering Autoware , the world's first open-source software for autonomous driving Harnessing Autoware, we build scalable platforms and deliver comprehensive solutions across software development, vehicle manufacturing, and service operations. As a founding member of the Autoware Foundation , we are committed to reshaping the future of intelligent vehicles with open-source software, enabling individuals and organizations to thrive in the evolving field of autonomous driving.

Autoware is a registered trademark of the Autoware Foundation.

Media Contact

Business Inquires

