TIER IV receives METI honor at 2024 Nippon Startup Awards

TOKYO, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TIER IV , the pioneering force behind the world's first open-source software for autonomous driving, proudly received the METI Minister's Award at the 2024 Nippon Startup Awards in Tokyo on July 22. TIER IV CEO Shinpei Kato had the opportunity to speak with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida about the company's vision and demonstrate the autonomous driving system during the award ceremony at the Prime Minister's Office.

TIER IV spearheads the development of Autoware *, open-source software for autonomous driving that is accelerating adoption of the technology. In collaboration with global partners, TIER IV provides scalable software platforms and solutions built around open-source software, fueling the rollout of intelligent vehicles that will benefit society as a whole. The company is also contributing to the Japanese government's goal of deploying autonomous vehicles in over 100 locations by 2027.

The Nippon Startup Awards honor companies creating new businesses with a positive social impact, inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs. Adjudicated by a panel of experts and economic institutions, the awards are organized by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, in collaboration with other Japanese government ministries and the Japan Open Innovation Council.

*Autoware is a registered trademark of the Autoware Foundation.

TIER IV stands at the forefront of deep tech innovation, pioneering Autoware , the world's first open-source software for autonomous driving, to empower intelligent vehicles worldwide. Harnessing Autoware, we build scalable platforms and deliver comprehensive solutions across software development, vehicle manufacturing, and service operations. As a founding member of the Autoware Foundation , our commitment to open-source software enables individuals and organizations to thrive in the evolving field of autonomous driving, reshaping the future of intelligent vehicles.

