TIER IV to develop data integration platform for autonomous driving

TOKYO, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TIER IV , the pioneering force behind the world's first open-source software for autonomous driving, is proud to announce its selection for a significant project under the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO). The project, valued at approximately US$9.5 million (¥1.5 billion), is designed to develop a data integration platform aggregating data from roadside cameras and LiDAR. This initiative is part of a wider effort to develop infrastructure for the digital transformation of industries. Through the initiative, TIER IV will establish a framework for data integration aimed at accelerating the development and deployment of autonomous driving.

The rapid deployment of mobility services enabled by autonomous driving systems is seen as key to tackling challenges in maintaining regional public transportation amid a declining and aging population. However, autonomous driving systems still encounter difficulties in certain scenarios, such as navigating intersections with blind spots where onboard sensors might fail to accurately detect the surrounding environment. Integrating roadside infrastructure that monitors traffic conditions and relays information to autonomous vehicles is set to significantly enhance these systems.

TIER IV will develop a platform to collect data from roadside cameras and LiDAR, aiming to improve traffic flow and safety in environments where autonomous and conventional vehicles share the road. The initiative is expected to reduce the cost of developing autonomous vehicles and expedite the deployment of safe and efficient mobility services. By enabling multiple systems operated by different companies to connect to the same infrastructure, the platform will facilitate seamless and efficient operations.

Through this project, TIER IV is set to contribute to the Japanese government's objective of deploying Level 4 autonomous driving systems in 50 locations by 2025 and over 100 by 2027. The initiative underscores the company's ongoing commitment to accelerating the deployment of autonomous driving and addressing regional public transportation challenges such as driver shortages.

About TIER IV

TIER IV stands at the forefront of deep tech innovation, pioneering Autoware , the world's first open-source software for autonomous driving, to empower intelligent vehicles worldwide. Harnessing Autoware, we build scalable platforms and deliver comprehensive solutions across software development, vehicle manufacturing, and service operations. As a founding member of the Autoware Foundation , our commitment to open-source software enables individuals and organizations to thrive in the evolving field of autonomous driving, reshaping the future of intelligent vehicles.

Autoware is a registered trademark of the Autoware Foundation.

